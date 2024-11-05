Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data on INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Capsules at Psych Congress 2024: Majority of Long-Term Study Participants Achieved Remission of Tardive Dyskinesia

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) presented data from the long-term KINECT®-4 study demonstrating tardive dyskinesia remission in nearly 60% of participants at Week 48 with once-daily INGREZZA® (valbenazine) capsules treatment. This research, “Remission of Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Receiving Long-Term Valbenazine Treatment” (Poster #98), was shared at the 2024 Psych Congress in Boston.

“Tardive dyskinesia is persistent and irreversible, and effective treatment over time can have a positive impact for patients who are already living with underlying psychotic and mood disorders,” said Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences. “Our clinical studies have shown clinically meaningful and sustained improvement in tardive dyskinesia with INGREZZA, and these remission data add to the body of evidence characterizing the robust impact of INGREZZA treatment.”

This post hoc analysis was conducted using data from 103 participants who reached the final Week 48 visit in the open-label KINECT-4 clinical trial.

Remission was defined as having a score of 1 or less (rating of “none” or “minimal”) in each body region (items 1-7) on the Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS). Shifts to remission were defined as a maximum item score of 2 (“mild”), 3 (“moderate”) or 4 (“severe”) at baseline and each item score of 1 or less at Week 48.

Treatment with INGREZZA resulted in tardive dyskinesia (TD) symptom remission for the majority of patients at Week 48:

59.2% (61/103) of participants had a score of 1 or less in each AIMS item. 65.0% (13/20) of participants in the 40 mg dose group and 57.8% (48/83) of participants in the 80 mg dose group met this remission threshold.

10% (10/103) of participants had complete resolution, with a total AIMS score of 0.

Of the 4 participants with a maximum item score of 2 at baseline, 50.0% (2/4) reached the remission threshold.

Of the 56 participants with a maximum item score of 3 at baseline, 64.3% (36/56) reached the remission threshold.

Of the 43 participants with a maximum item score of 4 at baseline, 53.5% (23/43) reached the remission threshold.

About the KINECT-4 Phase 3 Study

KINECT-4 is a Phase 3, open-label study, in which 163 participants with moderate to severe TD and underlying schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder or mood disorder (including bipolar disorder or major depressive disorder) received 48 weeks of open-label treatment with once-daily INGREZZA (40 mg or 80 mg capsules) followed by a four-week washout. Dosing was initiated at 40 mg/day in all participants, with escalation to 80 mg/day at Week 4 based on effectiveness and tolerability. Dose reduction to 40 mg was allowed in participants who could not tolerate the 80 mg dose. Patients were discontinued if the new dose was not tolerated.

Participants experienced TD improvements during long-term treatment as demonstrated by mean change from baseline to Week 48 in AIMS total score (sum of items 1-7, evaluated by site raters) with INGREZZA 40 mg/day (-10.2) or 80 mg/day (-11.0). Consistent with previous studies, INGREZZA was generally well tolerated. After Week 4, treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) that occurred in ≥5% of all participants (combined dose groups) were urinary tract infection (8.5%) and headache (5.2%). Changes from baseline in psychiatric stability, vital signs, electrocardiogram parameters and laboratory test values were generally small and not clinically significant.

About Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal and repetitive movements of the face, torso and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact patients. The condition is associated with taking certain kinds of mental health medicines (antipsychotics) that help control dopamine receptors in the brain. Taking antipsychotics commonly prescribed to treat mental illnesses such as major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder and other prescription medicines (metoclopramide and prochlorperazine) used to treat gastrointestinal disorders are associated with TD. In patients with TD, these treatments are thought to result in irregular dopamine signaling in a region of the brain that controls movement. The symptoms of TD can be severe and are often persistent and irreversible. TD is estimated to affect approximately 800,000 people in the U.S.

About Chorea Associated with Huntington’s Disease (HD)

disease (HD) is a hereditary progressive neurodegenerative disorder in which the loss of certain neurons within the brain causes motor, cognitive and psychiatric symptoms. Symptoms generally appear between the ages of 30 and 50 years and worsen over a 10- to 25-year period. Most people with HD experience chorea, an abnormal involuntary movement disorder, characterized by irregular and unpredictable movements. Chorea can affect various body parts and interfere with motor coordination, gait, swallowing and speech. HD is estimated to affect approximately 41,000 adults in the U.S., with more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease.

About INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Capsules and INGREZZA® SPRINKLE (valbenazine) Capsules

INGREZZA is a selective vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia and the treatment of chorea associated withdisease (HD). Only INGREZZA offers a therapeutic dose from day one with no required titration.

INGREZZA, developed by Neurocrine Biosciences, selectively inhibits VMAT2 with no appreciable binding affinity for VMAT1, dopaminergic (including D2), serotonergic, adrenergic, histaminergic or muscarinic receptors. While the specific way INGREZZA works to treat TD and HD chorea is not fully understood, INGREZZA is unique in that it selectively and specifically targets VMAT2 to inhibit the release of dopamine, a chemical in the brain that helps control movement. INGREZZA is believed to reduce extra dopamine signaling, which may lead to fewer uncontrollable movements.

INGREZZA is always one capsule, once daily and can be taken together with most stable mental health regimens such as antipsychotics or antidepressants. Only INGREZZA offers the benefit of a sprinkle formulation, INGREZZA® SPRINKLE, for those who experience dysphagia, have difficulty swallowing or prefer not to swallow a pill. INGREZZA and INGREZZA SPRINKLE dosages approved for use are 40 mg, 60 mg and 80 mg capsules.

About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits to be derived from INGREZZA and the value INGREZZA may bring to patients. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: risks and uncertainties associated with Neurocrine Biosciences’ business and finances in general, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with the commercialization of INGREZZA; risks that clinical trial activities may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products and technological changes that may limit demand for INGREZZA; risks associated with our dependence on third parties for development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities related to INGREZZA and our product candidates, and our ability to manage these third parties; risks that the FDA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding our products or product candidates; risks that our products, and/or our product candidates may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary or regulatory rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; risks associated with potential generic entrants for our products; and other risks described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Neurocrine Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update the statements contained in this press release after the date hereof other than required by law.

