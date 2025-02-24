Neurocrine Biosciences Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which Neurocrine Biosciences may repurchase up to $500 million of its shares, subject to market conditions. This new share repurchase authorization is in addition to the $300 million accelerated repurchase program that was announced in October 2024 and completed in early February 2025.

William Rastetter, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Neurocrine Biosciences, said, “This authorization reflects our approach to capital allocation that balances driving sustained revenue growth through investing in our commercial products, INGREZZA and CRENESSITY, advancing our expanding R&D pipeline and returning capital to shareholders.”

Under the new authorization, repurchases may be made from time to time at management’s discretion through a variety of methods, such as open-market transactions including pre-set trading plans, privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchases, and other transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life- changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neuropsychiatric, neurological, and neuroendocrine disorders. The company’s diverse portfolio includes U.S. FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington’s disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Formerly Twitter) and Facebook. (*

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to potential share repurchases and the future performance of Neurocrine Biosciences. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to the following: whether we will be able to consummate the contemplated share repurchases in the amount authorized or at all; constraints, volatility, or disruptions in the capital markets or other factors affecting our ability to enter into or complete share repurchases; risks and uncertainties associated with Neurocrine Biosciences’ business and finances in general; risks and uncertainties associated with the commercialization of INGREZZA and CRENESSITY; risks related to the development of our product candidates; risks associated with our dependence on third parties for development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities for our products and product candidates, and our ability to manage these third parties; risks that the FDA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding our products or product candidates; risks that development activities may not be initiated or completed on time or at all, or may be delayed for regulatory, manufacturing, or other reasons, may not be successful or replicate previous clinical trial results, may fail to demonstrate that our product candidates are safe and effective, or may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; risks that the potential benefits of the agreements with our collaboration partners may never be realized; risks that our products, and/or our product candidates may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary or regulatory rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; risks associated with government and third-party regulatory and/or policy efforts which may, among other things, impose sales and pharmaceutical pricing controls on our products or limit coverage and/or reimbursement for our products; risks associated with competition from other therapies or products, including potential generic entrants for our products; and other risks described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Neurocrine Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update the statements contained in this press release after the date hereof other than as required by law.

