NeuraLight Reaches Key Milestone with Completion of International Multicenter Parkinson’s Clinical Trial

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuraLight, the leader in developing precision neuroprogression biomarkers for neurological disease, today announced the completion of PALOMA, a pioneering study comparing eye-movement measures with standard clinical Parkinson’s assessments. The 12-month, multi-center longitudinal study had a cohort of 300 participants across multiple clinical sites, making it one of the largest longitudinal clinical trials following disease progression in patients with Parkinson’s over time.

PALOMA (Evaluation of Correlation Between Oculometric Measures and Clinical Assessment in Parkinson's Disease) focused on the use of eye-movement based biomarkers to monitor disease progression in comparison with standard, widely used clinical assessments. The study used NeuraLight’s software-based platform to evaluate cognitive status in patients with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, alongside standard neurological and cognitive assessments such as MDS-UPDRS and MoCA.

“PALOMA is an important step toward more objective, scalable ways to track Parkinson’s disease progression in real-world clinical research. By comparing NeuraLight’s precise eye-movement measures with standard clinical outcome assessments (COAs), such as MDS-UPDRS and MoCA, we can capture consistent signs of change over time,” said Dr. Michelle Tosin, leading principal investigator of the trial and head assistant professor in the Department of Neurological Sciences at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. “The NeuraLight platform is also user-friendly and practical to deploy. In our experience, patients tolerate the examination well, which supports repeat use over time and makes this approach well-suited for multicenter studies. These results suggest NeuraLight’s oculometric biomarkers can help measure progression in clinical trials with greater sensitivity and repeatability.”

A paper detailing the study’s full results is currently under peer review. Initial PALOMA data presented by Dr. Tosin at the 2024 MDS International Congress demonstrated that NeuraLight’s anti-saccade-derived eye-movement biomarkers correlate moderately and significantly with MoCA cognitive scores in Parkinson’s disease.

PALOMA (clinical trials: NCT05862649) was conducted across international academic centers, including leading clinical centers in the US, Portugal, Spain and the UK.

“This international study provides further evidence of NeuraLight's ability to deliver validated neuroprogression biomarkers that bring unprecedented sensitivity to neurological assessment," said Edmund Ben-Ami, NeuraLight’s CEO and co-founder. “For the first time, a biomarker has outperformed the neurological gold standard in tracking Parkinson’s disease over time, unlocking a new standard for neurological drug development.”

The NeuraLight platform’s 10-minute assessment, conducted on a standard tablet, delivers biomarkers with 10x more sensitivity than MDS-UPDRS, the current gold standard for measuring Parkinson’s progression. The platform is currently deployed in clinical partnerships across the globe, spanning over 1,200 patients with Parkinson’s, ALS, MS and Huntington’s disease, as well as in multiple commercial pharmaceutical trials.

The completion of the PALOMA study comes on the heels of NeuraLight’s announcement of its Scientific Advisory Board members, which include multiple globally recognized scientific leaders and Nobel laureates.

About PALOMA

PALOMA (NCT05862649) is a multi-center longitudinal study that enrolled approximately 300 patients with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease (Hoehn & Yahr 1–2; 0–5 years since diagnosis). The study evaluated correlations between oculometric measures and clinical assessments such as MDS-UPDRS and MoCA over 12 months, with the aim of assessing whether oculometric measures can detect deterioration earlier than currently available clinical tools. Learn more at ClinicalTrials.gov.

About NeuraLight

NeuraLight is a healthtech company transforming neurology with precision biomarkers. The NeuraLight platform addresses the core challenge of accurately monitoring neurological disease progression. Our unprecedentedly accurate biomarkers enable better targeting of underserved patient populations for existing therapies and facilitate the development of new treatments by de-risking drug trials, increasing their efficiency, and accelerating timelines. NeuraLight's biomarkers play an essential role in multiple commercial partnerships, and are endorsed by leading neurologists, Nobel laureates and key research foundations. Learn more at neuralight.ai.

