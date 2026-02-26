NeuraLight at AD/PD 2026: Revealing Next-Generation Brain-Function Biomarker Readouts Powering a First-of-its-Kind Neuroprotection Signal in Drug Trials

Breakthrough neuroprogression biomarker, which outperforms current gold standard for tracking Parkinson’s disease progression, to be unveiled at Copenhagen conference

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuraLight, the leader in precision brain-function measurement, will present the first reproducible readouts of a neuroprogression biomarker that significantly outperforms the current gold standard for tracking neurodegenerative progression in Parkinson’s disease at the 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD), which begins March 17 in Copenhagen.

Replicated across multiple clinical trials and international sites, these readouts mark a major breakthrough, powered by NeuraLight’s functional approach: direct, quantitative measurement of disease-relevant neural pathway performance, rather than based on unreliable assessment of symptoms or on non-specific and slow-to-change biological markers.

These advances make neuroprotection measurable in drug trials. As the field pushes to identify therapies that truly slow or halt progression but struggle to produce clear, reproducible neuroprotection signals, NeuraLight’s neuroprogression biomarkers provide a highly sensitive functional endpoint capable of detecting meaningful changes in disease trajectory.

This development is timely given the building momentum around promising approaches such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, in which the therapeutic potential is compelling but definitive proof of neuroprotection remains challenging. Prof. Olivier Rascol, MD, PhD, Chair of NeuraLight’s Scientific Advisory Board and leader of landmark GLP-1 clinical research in Parkinson’s disease, will join the NeuraLight team in Copenhagen, signaling a shared ambition to help turn promise into proof and bring the right measurement tools to the next generation of neuroprotection drug trials.

NeuraLight is already supporting multiple active drug trials across several indications, working with strategic partners to deploy its biomarkers at scale and accelerate clinical development. The platform is used across thousands of patients in programs spanning Parkinson’s disease, ALS, MS, PSP, MSA and Huntington’s disease.

NeuraLight will exhibit at Booth #4 at the AD/PD 2026 Startup Hub in Copenhagen. The company is looking to connect with current and future partners who are focused on delivering real progress for people living with neurodegenerative diseases.

About NeuraLight

NeuraLight is a healthtech company on a mission to make brain function accurately measurable and actionable. Fusing decades of world-class neuroscience research with a breakthrough AI engine and proprietary data, the NeuraLight platform sets a new standard by quantifying core aspects of brain function at scale. NeuraLight’s technology is embedded in multiple commercial partnerships and endorsed by leading neurologists, Nobel laureates and major research foundations, establishing it as a prominent infrastructure for the future of brain health. For more information, visit www.neuralight.ai.

Keren Sharon, Product Marketing Manager, info@neuralight.ai