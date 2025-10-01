Neumora Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on October 27

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutics pipeline consisting of seven programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved, prevalent diseases, today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Neumora is advancing a robust pipeline of novel mechanisms of action that each have the potential to fundamentally change the treatment paradigm.

The R&D Day will highlight NMRA-215, a potential best-in-class, highly potent and brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor, including preclinical results from diet-induced obesity (DIO) mouse models evaluating its potential to treat obesity. Additional sessions will focus on expectations for the upcoming Phase 1b topline data readout for NMRA-511, a vasopressin 1a receptor antagonist being evaluated for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease; Neumora’s M4 franchise, including NMRA-861 and NMRA-898; and navacaprant, a kappa opioid receptor antagonist that is currently in Phase 3 studies.

Webcast Information

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, October 27, 2025. Participants can register for the live webcast here. In addition, the live webcast of the event will be available on the events and presentations section of the Company’s website at www.neumoratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Neumora

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to confront the greatest medical challenges of our generation by taking a fundamentally different approach to the way treatments for brain diseases are developed. Our therapeutic pipeline currently consists of seven programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved, prevalent diseases. Neumora’s mission is to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients.

