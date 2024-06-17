Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.
NEWS
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
After a busy first half of 2024, several companies are expecting key data readouts in the neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease spaces during the next six months.
Following cases of convulsions in rabbits in a preclinical study, the FDA has placed a clinical hold on Neumora Therapeutics’ Phase I schizophrenia drug candidate NMRA-266.
In the largest biotech Series C financing so far this year, Generate:Biomedicines raised $273 million, while Neumora and RayzeBio announced IPO pricing valued at more than $560 million combined.
The two biotech companies announced initial public offering pricing Thursday, respectively, with shares beginning trading Friday and valued at more than $560 million cumulatively.
Less than two years after launch, the startup posts positive Phase II results and heads into Phase III trials for major depressive disorder with a new CEO.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
