Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.

Taking the Leap: Moving From Large to Small Biopharmas
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
July 18, 2024
8 min read
Angela Gabriel
5 Neuro Data Readouts to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
After a busy first half of 2024, several companies are expecting key data readouts in the neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease spaces during the next six months.
July 15, 2024
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
FDA Puts Clinical Hold on Neumora’s Schizophrenia Drug Due to Preclinical Safety Signals
Following cases of convulsions in rabbits in a preclinical study, the FDA has placed a clinical hold on Neumora Therapeutics’ Phase I schizophrenia drug candidate NMRA-266.
April 15, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Biotech Financing, IPO Tide May Be Turning – Signs of a Potential Recovery?
In the largest biotech Series C financing so far this year, Generate:Biomedicines raised $273 million, while Neumora and RayzeBio announced IPO pricing valued at more than $560 million combined.
September 15, 2023
2 min read
Greg Slabodkin
RayzeBio’s $311M, Neumora’s $250M IPOs Among Biotech’s Largest This Year
The two biotech companies announced initial public offering pricing Thursday, respectively, with shares beginning trading Friday and valued at more than $560 million cumulatively.
September 15, 2023
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Neumora Races Toward Phase III with New Driver in the Hot Seat
Less than two years after launch, the startup posts positive Phase II results and heads into Phase III trials for major depressive disorder with a new CEO.
July 18, 2023
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2023
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
December 5, 2022
16 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
  • NextGen Class of 2023
Neumora Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 6, 2024
10 min read
Neumora Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Study of Navacaprant in Bipolar Depression
May 14, 2024
7 min read
Neumora Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
May 7, 2024
9 min read
Neumora Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in May 2024
May 6, 2024
1 min read
Neumora Therapeutics Announces Clinical Hold of Phase 1 NMRA-266 Study
April 15, 2024
5 min read
Neumora Therapeutics to Participate at Stifel 2024 Virtual CNS Days
March 13, 2024
1 min read
Neumora Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
March 7, 2024
10 min read
Neumora Therapeutics Appoints Kaya Pai Panandiker as Chief Commercial Officer
January 22, 2024
4 min read
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 2, 2024
1 min read
Neumora Therapeutics Appoints Jason Duncan as Chief Legal Officer
December 12, 2023
4 min read
