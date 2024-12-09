NETRAMARK SIGNS A PILOT COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH A TOP 5 PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: 8TV) a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company that is transforming clinical trials in the pharmaceutical industry, is proud to announce that it has entered into a pilot collaboration agreement with a Top 5 pharmaceutical company. The pilot is seeking to unlock novel insights and hypotheses regarding patient populations to facilitate the development of new therapeutics for autoimmune disorders.

As part of this collaboration, NetraMark will complete a comprehensive review of the provided data, with the goal of generating recommendations derived from the robust methods and subpopulation analyses that the NetraAI technology excels in. These analyses will focus on critical research areas, including the impact of medications, surgical and medical intervention history, and refining autoimmune disorder subtypes.

Key Analytical Focus Areas:

Understanding the Impact of Treatments NetraMark will analyze gene expression data to identify how different treatments impact biological pathways, in order to uncover molecular insights into therapeutic effects. Exploring the Molecular Impact of Surgical and Medical Intervention History Integrating genetic data, NetraMark will investigate the biological implications associated with surgical history and interventions in autoimmune conditions, advancing knowledge of the potential link between clinical evaluation and gene expression. Refining Autoimmune Disorder Subtypes Using genetic data, NetraMark will stratify and refine subtypes of autoimmune disorders, offering deeper insights into condition-specific biological mechanisms.

These findings aim to provide critical insights in the autoimmune disorder area, helping to refine the patient population and improve future trial outcomes.

“Through this collaboration, we are taking a major step toward understanding the complex molecular dynamics of autoimmune disease,” said Josh Spiegel, President of NetraMark. “Our NetraAI platform is uniquely positioned to uncover patterns and relationships within the data that were previously inaccessible. This partnership highlights our commitment to empowering precision medicine and providing actionable insights that can make a tangible difference in patient outcomes.”

By leveraging the NetraAI capabilities and expertise the partnership seeks to uncover actionable insights that drive innovation in treatment strategies and patient care and provide for a path to possible co-publishing opportunities and for the pharmaceutical company to enhance future clinical trials.

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) providing the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to “overfitting” which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial’s chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the potential impact on the Company's business from the collaboration agreement, the possible insights to be derived from the analysis of the data and their impact on uncovering molecular insights into therapeutic effects, advancing the link between clinical evaluation and gene expression, stratification and refinement of subtypes of autoimmune disorders, improving clinical trials and treatment strategies which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events.

