Nephron Pharmaceuticals Announces Leadership Transition

Lou Kennedy departs from CEO role; Haywood Miller appointed Interim CEO

Company remains focused on executing its transformation strategy and growth priorities while continuing to deliver safe, effective medications to customers and the patients they serve

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nephron LLC and its subsidiaries (“Nephron” or the “Company”) today announced the departure of Lou Kennedy from her role as Chief Executive Officer. Haywood Miller has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Nephron enters this next chapter with the strong support of its secured lenders, who share confidence in the Company’s transformation strategy, growth priorities, long-standing customer relationships, and resilient manufacturing footprint. The Company remains focused on executing its transformation strategy and growth priorities, while continuing to deliver safe, effective medications to customers and their patients.

“I want to thank Lou for her leadership and her many years of service to Nephron,” said Richard Shinder, Nephron’s independent manager. “We are pleased to welcome Haywood Miller, whose operational expertise and deep familiarity of Nephron’s business makes him the right leader to advance the Company’s transformation, and execute on its growth initiatives.”

Mr. Miller, who brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in both the pharmaceutical manufacturing and healthcare industries, has a strong understanding of Nephron and its business, having served in an advisory capacity to the Company over the past several months as a Managing Director at Berkeley Research Group. As he assumes his new role, he will continue to work closely with Nephron’s leadership team to further strengthen operations, invest in the business and its people, while upholding the high standards of quality and reliability customers expect.

“Nephron has a strong foundation built on an exceptional team, trusted customer relationships, and world-class manufacturing capabilities, and the opportunity ahead is significant,” said Haywood Miller, Interim CEO of Nephron. “I look forward to working alongside our team to build on that foundation, execute on our growth and transformation strategy, and continue serving as a dependable source of high-quality medicines for providers nationwide.” The Company has taken deliberate steps to ensure an orderly transition, with clear continuity across manufacturing, compliance, quality, supply, and customer relationships. The Company’s operations continue as usual.

About Nephron Pharmaceuticals

A West Columbia, S.C.-based company, Nephron develops and produces safe, affordable sterile pharmaceutical products in a state of the art GMP-compliant manufacturing facility. The company also operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes, luer-lock vials, IV bottles and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate drug shortage needs. For more information, please visit www.nephronpharm.com.

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