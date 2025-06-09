Neowise Biotechnology and BeOne Medicines Enter Licensing Agreement to Advance Development of Next-Generation Cell Therapies

SUZHOU, China, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neowise Biotechnology ("Neowise"), a pioneering company focused on the development of TCR-T cell therapies for solid tumors, announced today that it has entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with BeOne Medicines Ltd. ("BeOne"). Under the terms of the agreement, Neowise will grant BeOne rights to one of its proprietary antigen-specific TCR molecules for the development of next-generation, iPSC-based off-the-shelf cell therapies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Neowise will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for future milestone payments based on the achievement of certain development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties. BeOne will have the right to develop and commercialize its next-generation cell therapy products using the licensed TCR.

"We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with BeOne, which will expand the application of our TCR molecules into new territories and support the research and clinical development of BeOne's next-generation cell therapy products," said Songming Peng, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Neowise. "With our expertise in antigen-specific TCR discovery, we believe in the great commercial value and broad clinical potential of our proprietary antigen-TCR library, CAST®. We look forward to working with BeOne to bring next-generation, off-the-shelf cell therapies to cancer patients worldwide."

"As a global company committed to advancing the next frontier of cancer treatment, BeOne is harnessing the transformative potential of iPSC-derived cell therapies in oncology," said Alex Huang, Ph.D., Vice President and Head of Cell Therapy at BeOne. "We are building an allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell therapy platform that uses cutting-edge genetic engineering to achieve broad applicability across diverse patient populations - bringing us closer to more universal, accessible cancer treatments. To accelerate this vision, we are actively forging strategic, global partnerships. Our collaboration with Neowise represents a powerful step forward in delivering next-generation cell therapies that expand and elevate treatment options for patients worldwide."

About Neowise Biotechnology



Neowise Biotechnology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is an innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of TCR-T cell therapies for solid tumors. The company has built a high-throughput and ultra-sensitive platform for discovering natural TCRs that specifically recognize tumor antigens. By iteratively integrating computational analyses with experimental validation, the platform efficiently screens for high-affinity tumor antigen-specific natural TCRs. This has enabled the establishment of CAST®, a globally leading experimentally validated tumor antigen-natural TCR pairing library. Several of Neowise's pipelines have advanced into clinical trials, where encouraging efficacy and favorable safety profiles have been observed across multiple solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit www.neowisebio.com.

About BeOne



BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. With a growing global team of more than 11,000 colleagues spanning six continents, the Company is committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them.

To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential benefits of the licensing agreement between Neowise Biotechnology and BeOne Medicines, the development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies, and the anticipated clinical and commercial outcomes of the licensed TCR molecule. These statements are based on current expectations, projections, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may affect actual results include, but are not limited to, scientific, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing, and commercial developments. Neither Neowise nor BeOne undertakes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

