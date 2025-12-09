NeoGenomics to Present Real-World Study on Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Myeloid Malignancies at ASH 2025

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, will present new data demonstrating how comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) can refine diagnosis and guide treatment decisions for patients with myeloid malignancies at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which is being held Dec. 6–9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

The poster, “Comprehensive genomic profiling refines diagnosis and reveals actionable fusions in myeloid malignancies: A real-world analysis,” evaluated outcomes using the Neo Comprehensive Myeloid panel, a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay that provides a complete view of genomic changes in myeloid cancers. By assessing mutations and fusions in a single test, this CGP panel detects important genomic variants that may otherwise be missed, and supports diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection for diseases such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic neoplasms (MDS), and myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN).

Researchers analyzed data from 533 patients with myeloid disorders, integrating NeoGenomics’ molecular results with clinical data from national health information exchanges. The analysis found that in about one-third of patients tested, CGP identified pathogenic changes earlier in their disease, leading to diagnostic reclassification in several cases. It also revealed rare but clinically significant fusions—including PDGFRA, PDGFRB, FGFR1, and JAK2—that helped guide targeted treatment decisions.

“This study underscores our leadership in hematologic malignancy diagnostics and our long-standing commitment to improving cancer care in the community setting,” said Warren Stone, President and Chief Operating Officer at NeoGenomics. “Patients living with complex blood cancers rely on timely and definitive answers, and their physicians deserve access to best-in-class molecular tools, regardless of practice location. Our next-generation myeloid CGP solution combines DNA and RNA sequencing in a single, comprehensive assay, providing actionable insights that smaller or DNA-only panels may miss. By expanding access to advanced diagnostics, we are enabling more personalized treatment decisions and working to improve the path to care for every patient, everywhere.”

The study will be presented in session 908A, Outcomes Research: Myeloid Malignancies: Poster III, on December 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET. Conference attendees can also visit Booth #1971 in the ASH 2025 Exhibit Hall to learn more about NeoGenomics’ hematology testing portfolio and ongoing research.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

