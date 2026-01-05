SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NeoGenomics to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced the Company will participate in the upcoming 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.



NeoGenomics’ management is scheduled to present and participate in a Q&A session on Tuesday, January 13, at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time / 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at ir.neogenomics.com.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.


Contacts

Investor Contact
Kendra Webster
InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

Florida Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of female scientist using microscope
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Oncology
October 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel