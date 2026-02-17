NeoGenomics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Full-year revenue increased 10% to $727 million;

Full-year clinical revenue grew 15%, or 13% excluding the Pathline acquisition;

Successfully resolved RaDaR ST patent litigation

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEO) (the “Company”), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced its fourth-quarter and full-year results for the period ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights Fourth quarter consolidated revenue increased 11% to $190 million; Full-year consolidated revenue increased 10% to $727 million Fourth quarter net loss decreased 36% to $10 million; Full-year net loss increased 37% to $108 million Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 13% to positive $13 million; Full year adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to positive $43 million

“We ended 2025 on a strong note, delivering double-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter on the strength of our clinical volumes and ongoing mix shift toward higher value tests,” stated Tony Zook, CEO of NeoGenomics. “Notably, NGS grew 23% in Q4 and 22% for the full year, both well ahead of the market growth rate, reflecting our ability to successfully pull innovation through the community channel, where we enjoy a leadership position and where approximately 80% of all cancer care is delivered today.”

“Looking ahead, the imminent clinical launch of our RaDaR ST MRD assay further enhances our menu of advanced tests and allows us to address the $20+ billion molecular residual disease monitoring market. And while we anticipate modest revenue contribution from MRD in 2026, we believe the longer-term opportunity, in 2027 and beyond, is substantial. We believe RaDaR ST, together with our PanTracer family of therapy selection solutions, will be a key driver of our revenue growth over the long term. We envision a world where every cancer treatment decision is as personal as the patient, and this drives what we do every day. I am pleased with our progress in 2025 and excited about our current momentum.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $190 million, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2024. Average revenue per clinical test (“revenue per test”) increased by 5% to $488, with 7% growth excluding recently acquired Pathline tests. This increase reflects a shift toward higher-value tests, including NGS, and the positive impact of strategic reimbursement initiatives.

Consolidated gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $83 million, an increase of 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue partially offset by higher compensation and benefit costs, and an increase in supplies costs. Consolidated gross profit margin(1), including amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 43.8%. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1), excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 46.4%.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 remained relatively flat at $97 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating expenses included higher compensation and benefit costs offset by a decrease in restructuring charges due to the completion of the restructuring program in 2024.

Net loss for the quarter was $10 million compared to net loss of $15 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was positive $13 million compared to positive $12 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted Net Income(1) was $8 million compared to Adjusted Net Income(1) of $6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $160 million at quarter end.

Full Year Results

Consolidated revenue for 2025 was $727 million, an increase of 10% over 2024. This increase primarily reflects an increase in test volumes, a shift toward higher value tests, and the positive impact of strategic reimbursement initiatives. Revenues from the Pathline acquisition also contributed to revenue growth, which was partially offset by lower non-clinical revenue due to macro trends in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, and a less favorable test mix. Net loss for 2025 was $108 million compared to net loss of $79 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for 2025 was positive $43 million compared to positive $40 million in 2024. Adjusted net income(1) for 2025 was $15 million compared to adjusted net income(1) of $14 million in 2024.

(1) The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this report entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent.

2026 Financial Guidance

The Company issued its full-year 2026 guidance(2) (in millions):

FY 2025 FY 2026 Guidance YOY % Change from FY 2025 Actual Low High Low High Consolidated revenue $727 $793 $801 9% 10% Net loss $(108) $(63) $(50) 42% 54% Adjusted EBITDA $43 $55 $57 27% 31%

(2) The Company reserves the right to adjust this guidance at any time based on the ongoing execution of its business plan. Current and prospective investors are encouraged to perform their own due diligence before buying or selling any of the Company’s securities, and are reminded that the foregoing estimates should not be construed as a guarantee of future performance.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the live call via telephone, interested investors should dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 825997. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at https://www.neogenomics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “plan,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs and capital expenditures, prospects and plans, estimates of market size and position, and objectives of Management. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to identify and recruit executive candidates, to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands) As of December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,618 $ 367,012 Marketable securities, at fair value — 19,832 Accounts receivable, net 159,242 150,540 Inventories 28,566 26,748 Prepaid assets 21,443 20,165 Other current assets 7,417 11,722 Total current assets 376,286 596,019 Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $209,057 and $189,990, respectively) 84,834 94,103 Operating lease right-of-use assets 78,444 79,583 Intangible assets, net 286,528 339,681 Goodwill 524,344 522,766 Other assets 9,394 5,886 Total non-current assets 983,544 1,042,019 Total assets $ 1,359,830 $ 1,638,038 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 83,524 $ 97,083 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,776 3,381 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net — 200,777 Total current liabilities 88,300 301,241 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liabilities 62,822 60,841 Convertible senior notes, net 341,858 340,335 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 18,219 21,510 Other long-term liabilities 12,069 11,772 Total long-term liabilities 434,968 434,458 Total liabilities 523,268 735,699 Stockholders’ equity Total stockholders’ equity 836,562 902,339 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,359,830 $ 1,638,038

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NET REVENUE $ 190,170 $ 172,000 $ 727,332 $ 660,566 COST OF REVENUE 106,827 94,743 413,039 370,466 GROSS MARGIN 83,343 77,257 314,293 290,100 Operating expenses: General and administrative 63,509 63,643 273,337 259,737 Research and development 9,179 7,969 37,077 31,159 Sales and marketing 23,443 22,339 92,007 84,652 Restructuring charges — 1,707 — 6,658 Impairment charges 626 — 27,753 — Total operating expenses 96,757 95,658 430,174 382,206 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (13,414 ) (18,401 ) (115,881 ) (92,106 ) Interest income (1,523 ) (4,328 ) (9,070 ) (18,427 ) Interest expense 599 1,624 3,753 6,617 Other (income) expense, net (84 ) 431 (296 ) 379 Loss before taxes (12,406 ) (16,128 ) (110,268 ) (80,675 ) Income tax benefit (2,525 ) (804 ) (2,243 ) (1,949 ) NET LOSS $ (9,881 ) $ (15,324 ) $ (108,025 ) $ (78,726 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (0.62 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (0.62 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 128,648 127,160 128,101 126,658 Diluted 128,648 127,160 128,101 126,658

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (108,025 ) $ (78,726 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 36,072 39,101 Amortization of intangibles 31,752 33,446 Stock-based compensation 41,316 33,413 Non-cash operating lease expense 6,752 8,926 Amortization of convertible debt discount 1,910 2,725 Amortization of debt issuance costs 87 189 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net 31 (49 ) Impairment charges 27,753 — Impairment of long-lived assets — 450 Other adjustments (323 ) 178 Changes in assets and liabilities, net: (32,095 ) (32,630 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,230 $ 7,023 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 20,060 53,916 Purchases of property and equipment (27,008 ) (41,061 ) Proceeds from assets held for sale, net of closing costs 2,066 — Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6,454 ) — Purchase of convertible note (500 ) — Purchase of equity securities (500 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (12,336 ) $ 12,855 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common stock, net 962 4,646 Repayment of convertible debt (201,250 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (200,288 ) $ 4,646 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (207,394 ) $ 24,524 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year $ 367,012 $ 342,488 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 159,618 $ 367,012

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). However, in order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results and financial guidance in this press release refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating the analysis of the Company’s core test-level operating results across reporting periods. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in evaluating future prospects. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the business. These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results and may exclude items that are significant to understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, should not be considered measures of liquidity or considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of the Company's profitability or performance under GAAP. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is unlikely to be comparable to similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations before: (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) tax (benefit) or expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (vi) CEO transition costs, (vii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (viii) restructuring charges, (ix) impairment charges, (x) intellectual property (“IP”) litigation costs, and (xi) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

“Adjusted cost of revenue” is defined by NeoGenomics as cost of revenue before: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, and (ii) stock-based compensation expense.

“Adjusted gross profit” is defined by NeoGenomics as total revenue less adjusted cost of revenue.

“Adjusted gross profit margin” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted cost of revenue divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

“Adjusted net (loss) income” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations plus: (i) amortization of intangible assets, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) CEO transition costs, (iv) acquisition and integration related expenses, (v) restructuring charges, (vi) impairment charges, (vii) IP litigation costs, and (viii) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method unless the effect of this adjustment on both the adjusted net (loss) income and weighted average diluted common shares outstanding would be anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

“Adjusted diluted EPS” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will also include any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will exclude any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

The following tables present reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NET LOSS $ (9,881 ) $ (15,324 ) $ (108,025 ) $ (78,726 ) Adjustments to net loss Interest income (1,523 ) (4,328 ) (9,070 ) (18,427 ) Interest expense 599 1,624 3,753 6,617 Income tax benefit (2,525 ) (804 ) (2,243 ) (1,949 ) Depreciation 8,763 9,827 36,072 39,101 Amortization of intangibles 7,632 8,361 31,752 33,446 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 3,065 (644 ) (47,761 ) (19,938 ) Further adjustments to EBITDA: CEO transition costs(1) 351 330 3,500 330 Acquisition and integration related expenses(2) 1,090 — 7,266 — Stock-based compensation 8,042 8,328 41,316 33,413 Restructuring charges — 1,707 — 6,658 Impairment charges(3) 626 — 27,753 — IP litigation costs(4) 206 1,397 11,283 13,753 Other significant expenses, net(5) — 755 — 5,392 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 13,380 $ 11,873 $ 43,357 $ 39,608

____________________ (1) For the three months ended December 31, 2025, CEO transition costs include executive retention costs. For the year ended December 31, 2025, CEO transition costs include severance costs, executive retention costs, and executive search costs. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, CEO transition costs include executive search costs. (2) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, acquisition and integration related expenses include consulting and legal fees, severance costs, and employee retention costs. There were no such costs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. (3) For the three months ended December 31, 2025, impairment charges include a loss on the sale of Trapelo Health, LLC assets. For the year ended December 31, 2025, impairment charges include losses from InVisionFirst®-Lung intangible asset impairment and inventory write-off, and an impairment loss on the sale of Trapelo Health, LLC assets. There were no such costs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. (4) For the three months ended December 31, 2025, IP litigation costs include legal fees. For the year ended December 31, 2025, IP litigation costs include a legal fees and a settlement payment. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, IP litigation costs include legal fees. For the year ended December 31, 2024, IP litigation costs include legal fees and a settlement payment. (5) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes site closure costs. For the year ended December 31, 2024, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes site closure costs, severance costs, and fees related to non-recurring legal matters. There were no such costs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Consolidated: Total revenue (GAAP) $ 190,170 $ 172,000 10.6 % $ 727,332 $ 660,566 10.1 % Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 106,827 $ 94,743 12.8 % $ 413,039 $ 370,466 11.5 % Adjustments to cost of revenue(1) (4,964 ) (5,292 ) (20,353 ) (21,127 ) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 101,863 $ 89,451 13.9 % $ 392,686 $ 349,339 12.4 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 83,343 $ 77,257 7.9 % $ 314,293 $ 290,100 8.3 % Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) $ 88,307 $ 82,549 7.0 % $ 334,646 $ 311,227 7.5 % Gross profit margin (GAAP) 43.8 % 44.9 % 43.2 % 43.9 % Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 46.4 % 48.0 % 46.0 % 47.1 %

