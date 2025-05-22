NeoGenomics Launches c-MET CDx Assay to Guide Treatment Decisions for Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Validated companion diagnostic offers rapid results and supports eligible patient selection for newly approved targeted therapy

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology testing services, today announced the commercial launch of c-MET CDx for NSCLC, its c-MET companion diagnostic immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay. The test is now available to oncologists and pathologists nationwide, supporting treatment selection for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a 48-hour turnaround time.

The c-MET CDx for NSCLC assay detects c-Met protein overexpression, a biomarker observed in up to 50% of patients with advanced NSCLC.¹ It is designed to help identify patients who may be eligible for newly approved targeted therapies, including EMRELIS™ (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv), which was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).*

“Accurate and timely biomarker testing is critical in lung cancer, where targeted therapies can meaningfully change the course of a patient’s treatment,” said Dr. Nathan Montgomery, Vice President of Medical Services at NeoGenomics. “The c-MET CDx for NSCLC assay adds an important tool to our testing portfolio, helping oncologists quickly identify patients who may benefit from MET-directed therapies. It also complements our PanTracer™ suite, enabling comprehensive biomarker profiling for NSCLC.”

Key features of NeoGenomics’ assay include:

Companion Diagnostic Indication: Developed in accordance with FDA guidance and validated for use with MET-targeted therapies.

Developed in accordance with FDA guidance and validated for use with MET-targeted therapies. Fast Turnaround: Delivers results within 48 hours to enable timely, informed clinical decisions.

Delivers results within 48 hours to enable timely, informed clinical decisions. Validated Performance: Designed for use with tumor tissue samples to detect MET protein overexpression.

Designed for use with tumor tissue samples to detect MET protein overexpression. Integrated NSCLC Offering: Complements NeoGenomics’ broader PanTracer™ portfolio, including genomic and immuno-oncology markers.

The c-MET CDx for NSCLC assay is now available as part of NeoGenomics’ comprehensive NSCLC testing portfolio. Its addition supports the growing use of MET-directed therapies and reflects ongoing efforts to align diagnostic services with emerging standards in precision cancer care.

For more information or to order the test, visit www.neogenomics.com/cmetcdx.

*EMRELIS™ (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv) was approved by the U.S. FDA on May 14, 2025, for adults with previously treated advanced NSCLC with high c-MET protein overexpression.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the U.S. and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “plan,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding improving operational efficiency, returning to profitable growth and its ongoing executive recruitment process. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to identify and recruit executive candidates, to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

References

Camidge DR, Barlesi F, Goldman JW, et al. Phase Ib Study of Telisotuzumab Vedotin in Combination With Erlotinib in Patients With c-Met Protein-Expressing Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer. J Clin Oncol. 2023;41(5):1105-1115. doi:10.1200/JCO.22.00739

Investor Contact

Kendra Sweeney

kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

Media Contact

Andrea Sampson

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com