Press Releases

Nektar to Announce Top-line Data from the 16-Week Induction Period in REZOLVE-AD Phase 2b Study of Rezpegaldesleukin, a Regulatory T-cell Proliferator, in Atopic Dermatitis on June 24, 2025

June 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of novel immunology therapies, today announced it will host an investor call and live webcast to review top-line data from the 16-week induction period in the ongoing global Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD clinical trial of investigational rezpegaldesleukin, a regulatory T-cell (Treg) proliferator, for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 8:15am ET / 5:15am PT.

The data will be provided in a morning press release and presented during the webcast. Details on how to access the live webcast of the call will be available in the morning press release and on the Nektar website at www.nektar.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis and one in alopecia areata. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Investors:

Corey Davis, PhD

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

For Media:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

603-714-2638

mhawtin@lifescicomms.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-announce-top-line-data-from-the-16-week-induction-period-in-rezolve-ad-phase-2b-study-of-rezpegaldesleukin-a-regulatory-t-cell-proliferator-in-atopic-dermatitis-on-june-24-2025-302488592.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

Phase II Northern California
Nektar Therapeutics
