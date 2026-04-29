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Nektar to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter on Thursday, May 7, 2026, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, May 7, 2026, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

This press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through June 7, 2026.

To access the conference call, please pre-register at Nektar Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in one Phase 2b clinical trial in atopic dermatitis, one Phase 2b clinical trial in alopecia areata, and one Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422.

Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Investors:

Vivian Wu

628-895-0661

VWu@nektar.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com 

For Media:

Susan Roberts

LifeSci Communications

202-779-0929

sroberts@lifescicomms.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-first-quarter-on-thursday-may-7-2026-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-302756324.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

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