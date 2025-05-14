SUBSCRIBE
Nektar Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

May 14, 2025 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced that the company will be webcasting its participation in the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference being held at the Nasdaq Headquarters in New York City on May 20, 2025:

  • H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 – webcast to be available at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time – link here

The fireside chat will be accessible via the webcast link above as well as on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conference, please reach out to your respective H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis and one in alopecia areata. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow Nektar on LinkedIn.

Contact:

For Investors:

Ahu Demir, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

ademir@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-3820

For Media:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

603-714-2638

mhawtin@lifescicomms.com

