SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) management is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time

on at / Stifel Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The presentations will be accessible via webcast through links posted on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. The webcasts will be available for replay until October 9, 2024 and October 17, 2024, respectively.

About Nektar Therapeutics

2b

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar’s lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phaseclinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis and one in alopecia areata. Our pipeline also includes a preclinical candidate NKTR-0165, which is a bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II agonist antibody. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system’s natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visitand follow us on

Contact:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu

of Nektar Therapeutics

628-895-0661

For Media:

David Rosen

of Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-management-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-302236329.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics