Ncardia Launches Ncyte® Heart in a Box to Advance Cardiovascular Research and Precision Medicine

LEIDEN, The Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ncardia, a leading human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) technology company, today announced the launch of Ncyte® Heart in a Box, a breakthrough 3D cardiac microtissue model designed to drive innovation in cardiovascular research and drug discovery.





The Ncyte® Heart in a Box system is derived from hiPSCs and integrates three essential cardiac cell types: ventricular cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and cardiac fibroblasts. Together, these high-purity components form a physiologically relevant microtissue that replicates the complexity and functionality of the human heart.

This innovative model offers a robust platform for studying heart development, disease progression, and cellular interactions within the cardiac environment. Researchers can leverage the enhanced predictive power of Ncyte® Heart in a Box for therapeutic development, safety screening, and precision medicine applications.

Key Benefits of Ncyte® Heart in a Box

Enhanced Physiological Relevance : Provides a multi-cellular cardiac model that mimics the native human heart microenvironment.

: Provides a multi-cellular cardiac model that mimics the native human heart microenvironment. High-Purity iPSC-Derived Components : Incorporates ventricular cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and cardiac fibroblasts for more accurate disease modeling and drug testing.

: Incorporates ventricular cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and cardiac fibroblasts for more accurate disease modeling and drug testing. Innovative 3D Microtissue Format: Supports more predictive, translationally relevant studies compared to traditional 2D cell cultures.

“This launch marks a significant milestone in cardiac research innovation,” said Jeroen de Groot, Divisional CEO of Ncardia. “With Ncyte® Heart in a Box, we are empowering researchers to study complex cardiac biology with unprecedented precision, enabling breakthroughs in cardiovascular therapeutics and personalized medicine.”

For more information on Ncyte® Heart in a Box, visit www.ncardia.com

About Ncardia

Ncardia is a research and development human iPSC technology company with facilities and offices located throughout Europe and North America. Ncardia is built on the belief that stem cell technology will help bring better therapies to patients faster. The company’s goal is to enable biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate the discovery and development of new therapeutics in any drug modality, including drug, cell, and gene therapy, through the efficient integration of human iPSC technologies.

Contacts



Media Inquiries

Debra Santolini | VP Marketing

marketing@ncardia.com

+1 (908) 872-8092