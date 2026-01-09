Naveris® to Highlight New Publications at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Recent Peer-Reviewed Data Reinforces Value of Molecular Residual Disease Testing in Head and Neck Cancer and Anal Cancer Surveillance Protocols

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Naveris, Inc., the leader in precision oncology diagnostics for viral-driven cancers, today announced that it will be highlighting new data supporting the use of blood-based ctDNA tests to improve post-treatment surveillance protocols in both head-and-neck and anal cancers at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be held January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.

Recent data published in Cancers reinforces the value of the Naveris Tumor Tissue Modified Viral (TTMV®) HPV DNA technology in the surveillance of anal squamous cell carcinoma (ASCC). The Company’s flagship NavDx® test demonstrated high per-test positive predictive value (PPV) of 98% and negative predictive value (NPV) of 95% for recurrence detection in the surveillance setting. Additionally, NavDx helped resolve 92% of clinically indeterminate findings (CIFs).i These results reinforce the clinical utility of NavDx testing as part of a comprehensive surveillance protocol and align with recently expanded Medicare coverage for the use of NavDx in ASCC molecular residual disease (MRD) testing.

Naveris will also highlight the recent clinical consensus recommendations issued by the California Head & Neck Consortium, which reached “strong consensus” recommendation for the serial use of ctHPVDNA testing in surveillance of head and neck cancer to identify recurrence after treatment and to improve time to detection of recurrence compared to conventional surveillance tools.ii

“We are pleased to share significant business updates at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference including our recently expanded Medicare coverage for NavDx in anal cancer MRD, new clinical data that reinforces the clinical utility of NavDx in anal cancer surveillance, and the impactful clinical consensus statement that highlights the utility of ctHPVDNA in head and neck cancer surveillance,” commented James McNally, Chief Executive Officer of Naveris.

Naveris management will present these updates on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. PT at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

About Naveris

Naveris is a privately held, commercial-stage precision oncology diagnostics company focused on improving outcomes for patients with viral-driven cancers. Founded in 2017, the Company develops and commercializes novel molecular diagnostics designed to enable earlier cancer detection and more personalized disease management. Naveris’ proprietary NavDx® test is a clinically validated circulating tumor DNA blood test that detects tumor tissue–modified viral (TTMV®) HPV DNA to support post-treatment surveillance and molecular residual disease (MRD) assessment in HPV-driven cancers. The Company operates high-complexity clinical laboratories in Massachusetts and North Carolina that are accredited by the College of American Pathologists and the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center and certified under CLIA. For more information, please visit www.naveris.com and www.NavDx.com.

i Kabarriti R, et al. Resolving Clinically Indeterminate Findings During Anal Cancer Surveillance with TTMV-HPV DNA. Cancers. 2026; 18(1):35. ii Ho AS, et al. Evolving Use of Circulating Tumor DNA for HPV+ Oropharyngeal Carcinoma: Consensus Recommendations From the California Head and Neck Consortium. JCO Oncol Pract. 2025 Dec 4.

