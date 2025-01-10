Naveris Announces Expansion of the NavDx® Test in Anal Cancer Molecular Residual Disease Surveillance

The NavDx test demonstrates high performance in detecting recurrent disease, providing an enhanced and widely accessible surveillance tool for HPV+ anal squamous cell carcinoma patients

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Naveris, Inc., the leader in precision oncology diagnostics for viral-induced cancers, today announced the expanded commercial availability of the NavDx test for Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) detection in anal squamous cell carcinoma (ASCC) patients. NavDx, Naveris’ proprietary flagship blood test, is the first and only clinically validated circulating tumor TTMV®-HPV DNA blood test that provides a non-invasive and precise method that can detect MRD before there is clinical or radiographic evidence of cancer recurrence.





The commercial expansion coincides with the publication of clinical validity and utility data in the journal Cancers1 that demonstrates the NavDx test’s ability to accurately and reliably detect MRD in HPV-positive anal cancer patients in a multi-center, real-world cohort.

Dr. Barry M. Berger, Chief Medical Officer of Naveris, commented: “With an impressive per-test positive predictive value (PPV) of 98% and a negative predictive value (NPV) of 95%, the NavDx test demonstrates exceptional clinical value in detecting and ruling out disease recurrence in ASCC patients. This offers real utility for physicians, allowing them to accurately assess whether a patient has residual disease and implementing the most appropriate course of care without unnecessary delays. This expanded use of NavDx represents a critical step forward in advancing both precision medicine and the overall management of HPV-related anal cancer.”

This new data further reinforces the clinical value of TTMV-HPV DNA testing in HPV-positive cancers, as supported by more than 30 peer reviewed publications validating use of the NavDx test in head and neck cancers.

The expansion of the NavDx test in HPV-positive anal cancer patients also reflects Naveris’ commitment to increasing access to high-quality care. As a blood test, the NavDx test offers a simpler, non-invasive, and more accessible compliment to traditional institution-based surveillance methods and is anticipated to increase healthcare access for those who face challenges in receiving timely, effective cancer care.

“Certain populations, notably those living with HIV and of lower socioeconomic status, are much more likely to develop anal cancer. These populations often face barriers to accessing care under current recurrence surveillance protocols,” noted Alice L. Pomponio, Managing Director of the American Cancer Society’s BrightEdge impact investing arm and a Naveris Board Observer. “By bringing the NavDx test to clinic for anal cancer MRD testing, Naveris is addressing an urgent need for early cancer detection solutions and providing health equity for individuals that face challenges to accessing care. Our shared mission of impact investing, leveraging innovation to improve care for underserved populations, can be achieved through a test that will improve clinical care for all patients.”

1- Kabarriti, R.; Lloyd, S.; Jabalee, J.; Del Vecchio Fitz, C.; Tao, R.; Slater, T.; Jacobs, C.; Inocencio, S.; Rutenberg, M.; Matthiesen, C.; et al. Evaluating Tumor Tissue Modified Viral (TTMV)-HPV DNA for the Early Detection of Anal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Recurrence. Cancers 2025, 17, 174. https://doi.org/10.3390/cancers17020174

About Naveris

Naveris is a privately held, commercial stage, precision oncology diagnostics company with facilities in Massachusetts and North Carolina. Since its founding in 2017, Naveris has been committed to improving outcomes for the millions of people at risk of developing viral-induced cancers with novel molecular diagnostics that enable earlier cancer detection. The company operates high-complexity testing clinical laboratories that are accredited by the College of American Pathologists and the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center, and are certified under CLIA. For more information on Naveris and the clinical impact of NavDx, please visit www.naveris.com and www.NavDx.com. The NavDx test has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

