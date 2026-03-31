Natus Sensory and Oaktree Products Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership to Expand Access to Diagnostic Audiology Solutions

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natus Sensory, a global leader in sensory and diagnostic solutions, today announced a new strategic distribution partnership with Oaktree Products, a second-generation family-owned distributor of clinical supplies and diagnostic equipment to the hearing healthcare industry.

The partnership is designed to expand market access to Natus Sensory’s diagnostic hearing assessment and fitting solutions across the United States by leveraging Oaktree’s deep relationships with audiologists, hearing instrument specialists, and ENT practices.

Reliability, product expertise, and exceptional customer service

For the past 34 years, Oaktree Products has built a strong reputation as an essential supplier to the hearing professional, offering thousands of specialized clinical supplies and equipment to Audiologists, Hearing Instrument Specialists, and ENT practices. Known as The Hearing Professional’s “One-Stop-Shop,” Oaktree has developed long-standing relationships with professionals across the United States through its focus on reliability, product expertise, and exceptional customer service.

Through this partnership, Natus Sensory’s diagnostic technologies will be introduced to a broader network of audiology practices, supported by Oaktree’s deep customer relationships and expertise in the everyday needs of the clinician.

A key element of the collaboration will be the engagement of a network of experienced Special Instrument Dealers (SIDs) – independent distributors who provide frontline product expertise, sales support, and local service to audiology clinics.

Opening new pathways for diagnostic technology

“Partnering with Oaktree and its network of specialty distributors expands access to our advanced diagnostic audiology solutions through trusted, established channels in the hearing healthcare market,” said Lon Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer at Natus Sensory. “Together with our direct sales, clinical, and service teams, this model enables us to maintain strong ownership of strategic accounts while scaling our reach to expand adoption of our diagnostic solutions and improve patient outcomes.”

For Oaktree, the partnership represents a natural extension of its longstanding commitment to serving the hearing healthcare community with high-quality products, education, and customer support.

“For more than three decades, Oaktree has been committed to supporting Hearing Care Professionals with the products, resources, and service they rely on each day,” says Michael Kemp, President at Oaktree Products. “Partnering with Natus Sensory allows us to expand that support by introducing innovative, top-of-the-line diagnostic technologies to our customers through existing relationships and channels they already depend on and trust.”

Strengthening the audiology ecosystem

By combining Natus Sensory’ s diagnostic expertise, Oaktree’s well-established customer service team, and Oaktree’s SID network for local expert support, the partnership aims to create new paths for clinics to access advanced diagnostic technologies through familiar distribution channels.

The agreement takes effect immediately and will support expanded sales and clinical engagement initiatives throughout 2026 and beyond.

About Natus Sensory

Meaningful moments in life begin with a sense – a sound, a movement, a first glimpse of the world. That belief guides everything we do at Natus Sensory, from listening to clinicians and patients to creating trusted solutions that improve lives.

Natus Sensory is a global leader in sensory care, supporting clinicians across hearing, balance, vision, and newborn care. Our solutions enable confident clinical decisions and improved patient outcomes – from giving every baby the best possible start in life to helping millions of people reconnect with the world through hearing and balance care.

Guided by a legacy of innovation and grounded in real-world clinical needs, we develop trusted solutions for assessment, screening, monitoring, and therapy. Beyond technology, we are committed to education, service, and long-term partnership – empowering clinicians to deliver exceptional care with confidence, in every sense.

Learn more on our website Home - Natus Sensory

About Oaktree Products

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Oaktree Products is a second-generation, family-owned business serving the audiology and hearing healthcare industry. Known for its top-tier customer service and dependability, Oaktree provides hearing professionals with a broad range of clinical supplies, equipment, and practice essentials to support high-quality patient care.

Oaktree’s mission is simple: provide the customer with such a positive experience that the customer can’t help but recommend Oaktree to their colleagues. For more information, visit https://www.oaktreeproducts.com/

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Conlon

Global Marketing & Communications, Natus Sensory

+45 22 36 40 52

Catherine.conlon@natus.com