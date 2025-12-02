SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

National Kidney Foundation Marks 75 Years of Transforming Kidney Health

December 2, 2025 | 
Organization celebrates a legacy of progress—and looks ahead to the next era of impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on the 75th anniversary of its founding, the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) commemorates seven and a half decades of impact in kidney health through advocacy, research, education, and support for patients and families. NKF was founded in 1950 by a mother who refused to accept that nothing could be done to save her son, and that same determination continues to drive the organization's mission.

A Legacy of Impact

From its beginnings as the Committee for Nephrosis Research, NKF has contributed to major advancements that have improved kidney care and equity across the country. Notable milestones include:

  • 1968 – Uniform Anatomical Gift Act

    NKF contributes to the passage of a new bill that distributes tens of millions of kidney donor cards, paving the way for organ donation awareness.



  • 1972 — Establishment of the Medicare ESRD Benefit

    A landmark achievement that resulted in federal coverage for nearly all Americans with kidney failure — the only federally funded chronic disease program of its kind.



  • 1984 - National Transplant Act

    NKF's strong leadership helps pass this bill, laying the foundation for the national transplant system.



  • 1995 — Launch of KDOQI® Clinical Practice Guidelines

    Establishing standards that have guided patient care for decades.



  • 2002 – Launch of KDIGO® Guidelines

    Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO®) is created, promoting global kidney care guidelines.



  • 2011 - PEERs® Patient Mentoring Program begins

    Later expanded to include living kidney donors and those considering donation.



  • 2016 – CKDintercept® is launched

    This new NKF program looks to change the way the primary care system works regarding CKD.



  • 2021 — Introduction of the Race-Free eGFR Equation

    Developed in collaboration with the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), promoting fairer and more accurate diagnosis for Black patients.

A more extensive list of milestones are available on the NKF website.

This year, the "75+You" campaign aims to make a direct impact on 75 million lives by 2030 through three key pillars:

Preventing the Preventable

  • Double the proportion of adults with kidney disease who are aware of their condition.



  • Double the number of individuals at risk or living with CKD who receive recommended testing.

Enabling Patients to Live the Life They Want

  • Double the number of new dialysis patients starting on home dialysis.



  • Ensure equity by increasing the proportion of home dialysis patients from underrepresented communities.

Ensuring Access to Transplants for All

  • Double both living and deceased kidney donations.



  • Reduce disparities in access and outcomes at every stage of the transplant process.

Take Action Today:

NKF encourages everyone to get involved this National Kidney Month by taking the Kidney Risk Quiz, becoming an advocate, or donating to support NKF's mission. Together, through the power of "75+You," we can revolutionize kidney care and create a healthier future for all. Visit kidney.org/75years to learn more, take the Kidney Risk Quiz, or find out how you can support the "75+You" campaign today!

Kidney Disease 

In the United States, more than 37 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are about four times as likely as White people to have kidney failure. Hispanics experience kidney failure at about double the rate of White people. 

About the National Kidney Foundation 

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. For more information about kidney disease, please visit www.kidney.org/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-kidney-foundation-marks-75-years-of-transforming-kidney-health-302629457.html

SOURCE National Kidney Foundation

