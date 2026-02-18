Natera to Report its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 26, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, today announced that it will release results for its fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2025, after the market closes on Feb. 26, 2026. Natera will host a conference call and webcast shortly thereafter at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

Earnings Conference Call Information

Event: Natera’s Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Financial Results Date: February 26, 2026 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Live Dial-In: 1-888-770-7321 (Domestic)

1-929-201-7107 (International) Conference ID: 7684785 Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/730547572

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 350 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

