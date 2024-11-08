Natera to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, today announced that members of its leadership team will present at the following investor conferences in November and December.





The UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 11:00 am ET | 8:00 am PT in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

The Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 11:00 am ET | 8:00 am PT in New York, NY.

The 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8 am ET | 5 am PT in New York, NY.

A live webcast and audio archive of these events can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Natera website at investor.natera.com. A replay of each event will be available shortly following the conferences.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 200 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

