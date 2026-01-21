Natera Publishes Clinical Validation of Latitude™ Tissue-Free MRD Test in Colorectal Cancer

Study reports high sensitivity and specificity, enabling MolDX submission and path to reimbursement in CRC

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced the publication in npj Precision Oncology of the validation study for its Latitude tissue-free molecular residual disease assay (tfMRD) in colorectal cancer (CRC). The peer-reviewed publication builds upon data that was previously presented at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology GI Congress (ESMO GI).

The study analyzed 1,230 timepoints from 195 CRC patients who participated in the GALAXY clinical trial, one of the largest and most comprehensive tfMRD studies in resectable CRC. The scale and rigor of this dataset, combined with excellent clinical performance, provides support for submission to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Molecular Diagnostics Services Program (MolDX). Key findings from the publication include:

High sensitivity: longitudinal sensitivity of 84.4%, with median lead time of 4.6 months ahead of radiographic recurrence.

longitudinal sensitivity of 84.4%, with median lead time of 4.6 months ahead of radiographic recurrence. High specificity: 97.2% sample-level specificity and 92.1% patient-level specificity, providing strong actionability when an MRD-positive is observed.

97.2% sample-level specificity and 92.1% patient-level specificity, providing strong actionability when an MRD-positive is observed. Robust prognostic value: MRD-positivity was associated with worse outcomes in both the MRD (HR: 10, p<0.001) and surveillance settings (HR: 31.9, p<0.001).

MRD-positivity was associated with worse outcomes in both the MRD (HR: 10, p<0.001) and surveillance settings (HR: 31.9, p<0.001). Clear predictive value for adjuvant chemotherapy (ACT) benefit: In high-risk stage II and stage III patients, those who were MRD-positive following surgery experienced a significant benefit from ACT (adj.HR=0.014, P<0.0001), compared to MRD-negative patients, who observed no meaningful treatment benefit.

Latitude is a methylation-based test that detects circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) without the need for tumor tissue. The assay complements Natera’s tumor-informed and personalized Signatera™ test, providing physicians and patients with a highly-sensitive testing option when tissue is unavailable. Natera is currently developing and validating Latitude for several additional cancer indications, expected to launch in 2026.

“The data from our latest publication underscores Natera’s commitment to providing solutions for patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer,” said Minetta Liu, M.D., chief medical officer of oncology and early cancer detection at Natera. “Latitude delivers high-performance MRD detection for clinical situations where tumor-informed testing with Signatera is not possible or practical. Since launching in 2025, Latitude has experienced strong interest among clinicians, and we look forward to offering the test in additional histologies.”

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health.

