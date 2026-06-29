Natera and Aveta Biomics Announce Strategic Partnership Supporting Global Phase 3 Registrational Trial of APG-157 in Head and Neck Cancer

Signatera™ will be used to evaluate molecular response to APG-157 in the neoadjuvant, induction, and adjuvant settings

AUSTIN, Texas & BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, and Aveta Biomics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing first-in-class oral immunotherapies for solid tumors, today announced a strategic partnership supporting AVTA 30-01, Aveta’s global Phase 3 registrational clinical trial evaluating APG-157 in patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA-HNSCC) (NCT07667296).

APG-157 is Aveta's first-in-class oral immunotherapy intended to expand the benefits of immunotherapy to both immune-cold and immune-hot tumors in patients with LA-HNSCC. APG-157 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations for this indication.

AVTA 30-01 builds upon previously reported Phase 2 clinical data of APG-157 monotherapy in demonstrating favorable safety, evidence of tumor-control, deep molecular responses, and encouraging event-free survival outcomes. The trial will incorporate serial Signatera testing to assess molecular residual disease (MRD) and treatment response throughout therapy and follow-up. Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) has emerged as one of the most promising approaches for detecting MRD and identifying recurrence earlier than conventional imaging alone.

Approximately 826 patients are expected to be enrolled across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia. The study includes separate randomized cohorts for resectable and unresectable locally advanced disease, each with treatment and control arms, and Signatera will be a secondary endpoint. The trial is expected to begin enrollment in 2H’26.

Global annual incidence of head and neck cancer is approximately 950,000,1 and disease recurrence remains a major cause of mortality despite advances in surgery, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy.

“Patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer continue to face substantial risks of recurrence despite aggressive treatment,” said Parag Mehta, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Aveta Biomics. “We believe APG-157 has the potential to transform treatment by activating anti-tumor immunity in both immune-cold and immune-hot tumors. Incorporating serial Signatera testing into AVTA 30-01 will allow us to further validate the ctDNA findings observed in Phase 2 while generating molecular response data that will advance the understanding of treatment benefits for patients and strengthen the regulatory submission.”

This study adds to the evidence Natera continues to generate in head and neck cancer. The company recently announced a successful readout of the prospective Phase 2 SINERGY trial, supporting Signatera MRD-guided treatment in this histology.

“Growing evidence continues to demonstrate the value of Signatera MRD detection in head and neck cancer,” said Eric Matthews, general manager, biopharma, Natera. “We’re pleased to partner with Aveta on AVTA 30-01 to demonstrate how Signatera has the potential to advance the field and improve care for patients.”

References

Sun H, et al. Global burden of head and neck cancer: Epidemiological transitions, inequities, and projections to 2050. Front Oncol. 2025 Sep 25;15:1665019.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 400 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

About Aveta Biomics

Aveta Biomics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing first-in-class oral therapies designed to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and expand the benefits of immunotherapy to patients with immune-cold cancers. The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and is in a global phase 3 registrational trial. APG-157 is also being evaluated across additional oncology indications including high-grade adult glioma and oral dysplasia. For more information, visit www.avetabiomics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements (for Natera)

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our or our partners’ efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy, and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers, and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements (for Aveta)

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including those regarding the impact of the Fast Track Designation, the progress of our clinical trials, potential regulatory approvals, the development and commercial success of our drug candidates, and our strategic goals, reflect our current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as our ability to advance drug candidates through development and regulatory approval, clinical trial outcomes, competition, and economic conditions. Words like “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. As a private company, Aveta Biomics is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts (for Natera)

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

Contacts (for Aveta Biomics)

Media: Hema Gandhi, Corporate Communications. betterhealth@avetabiomics.com