Nasus Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE: NSRX) ("Nasus", “Nasus Pharma” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate and present in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held September 14-16, 2026 in New York, NY, at the Lotte New York Palace hotel.

The Company’s presentation will be available on demand from the conference website beginning Friday, September 11, 2026. Brendan O’Grady, Chief Executive Officer, and Eyal Rubin, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Investors interested in arranging a meeting can register for the conference here or should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Nasus Pharma

Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE: NSRX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative intranasal therapies through its proprietary intranasal powder technology platform. The Company's lead product candidate, NS002, is being developed as an intranasal epinephrine treatment for Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In addition to NS002, Nasus is leveraging its proprietary technology platform to develop a growing pipeline of differentiated intranasal product candidates designed to provide rapid, reliable and patient-friendly drug delivery across multiple therapeutic areas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will”, “would,” or the negative of these words, similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nasus Pharma is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses: statements regarding the Company's strategy to commercialize NS002 and unlocking its commercial potential; advancing the Company’s pipeline and future business development initiatives, maximizing the value of its proprietary Nasax intranasal technology platform; the next phase of Nasus Pharma’s growth; the Company advancing NS002 toward a pivotal trial in the fourth quarter of 2026 and topline data readout the first quarter of 2027; the increasing strategic focus on pre-commercial planning; the opportunity NS002 presents to address a significant unmet medical need; the believe that the Nasus portfolio represents a significant value generation opportunity; and the potential applications and promise of the Company’s proprietary intranasal technology platform. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact

Nasus Pharma Ltd.

info@nasuspharma.com

Investor Contact

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com