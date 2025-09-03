SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nasus Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentation at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE: NSRX) (“Nasus Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products to treat emergency medical conditions, today announced that company management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference.

  • Location: Virtual
  • Date: September 5, 2025
  • Time: 07:00-07:30 a.m. ET
  • Type: Company presentation        
  • Presenter: Dan Teleman, Chief Executive Officer
  • Webcast: Registration Link

Nasus management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings.

About Nasus Pharma

Nasus Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a number of intranasal powder products addressing acute medical conditions in the community. NS002, Nasus’s intranasal powder Epinephrine product candidate is being developed as a needle-free alternative to Epinephrine autoinjectors for patients with anaphylaxis. Intranasal administration is most suitable for those situations in which rapid drug delivery is required and offers needle free, easy to use alternatives. Nasus proprietary powder-based intranasal (“PBI”) technology is designed for rapid and reliable drug delivery, leveraging the nasal cavity’s rich vascular network for quick absorption. The PBI formulation uses uniform spherical powder particles for broad dispersion and potentially faster, higher absorption compared to liquid-based nasal products.

Contact
info@nasuspharma.com
Nasus Pharma Ltd. Israel
https://www.nasuspharma.com

Investor Contact
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com


Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
Why AI Won’t Save the 90% of Clinical Trials That Still Fail
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
US Dollar coin and EU currencies on weighing scale against Unated States and European Union flags as symbol of trade war, economic conflict. Selective focus on Dollar.
Drug pricing
Lilly Aims To Raise Europe Drug Prices in Response to Trumps’ Most Favored Nation Policy
August 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Man in low poly style before important choice stock illustration, decision, triple, three
Earnings
Lilly Faces Triple Threat of Drug Pricing Pressure as CEO Emphasizes Value
August 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
From Chat Bots to World Order: The Race for the 21st Century’s Operating System
August 7, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis