Nasus Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentation at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE: NSRX) (“Nasus Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products to treat emergency medical conditions, today announced that company management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Location: Virtual

Date: September 5, 2025

Time: 07:00-07:30 a.m. ET

Type: Company presentation

Presenter: Dan Teleman, Chief Executive Officer

Webcast: Registration Link

Nasus management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings.

About Nasus Pharma

Nasus Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a number of intranasal powder products addressing acute medical conditions in the community. NS002, Nasus’s intranasal powder Epinephrine product candidate is being developed as a needle-free alternative to Epinephrine autoinjectors for patients with anaphylaxis. Intranasal administration is most suitable for those situations in which rapid drug delivery is required and offers needle free, easy to use alternatives. Nasus proprietary powder-based intranasal (“PBI”) technology is designed for rapid and reliable drug delivery, leveraging the nasal cavity’s rich vascular network for quick absorption. The PBI formulation uses uniform spherical powder particles for broad dispersion and potentially faster, higher absorption compared to liquid-based nasal products.

Contact

info@nasuspharma.com

Nasus Pharma Ltd. Israel

https://www.nasuspharma.com

Investor Contact

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com