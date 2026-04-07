Nanox to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on April 20, 2026

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company", Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, before market open on Monday, April 20, 2026. Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman, and Ran Daniel, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review these results and provide a business update beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may register for the conference call using the following link: Nanox Q4 2025 Call

The live webcast of the conference call may be accessed by using the following link: Nanox Q4 2025 Webcast.

The webcast link will also be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Nanox website at Events and Presentations.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox’s vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provide access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT, which combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision

Contacts

Investor Contact

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Healthcare

mike.cavanaugh@icrhealthcare.com

Media Contact

ICR Healthcare

NanoxPR@icrinc.com