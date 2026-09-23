Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present Macular Degeneration and Retinitis Pigmentosa Data at the 26th Euretina Congress and Ophthalmology Futures Forums Retina Forum

Jordi Mones, MD, PhD, to present the first direct-to-Phase 2 randomized, controlled trial data on sonpiretigene isteparvovec optogenetic therapy in macular degeneration

Benjamin Bakall, MD, PhD, to present 4-year REMAIN extension study data on lasting vision improvement with MCO-010 in retinitis pigmentosa

Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer, to deliver a company presentation at the Retina Forum 2026 in Ophthalmology Futures Forums

Samuel Barone, MD, Chief Medical Officer, to participate in a panel on GA and Intermediate AMD at the Retina Forum 2026 in Ophthalmology Futures Forums

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel, disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, today announced that Jordi Mones, MD, PhD, and Benjamin Bakall, MD, PhD, will present data from Nanoscope's geographic atrophies and retinitis pigmentosa programs at the 26th Euretina Congress, taking place October 1-4, 2026, at the VIECON – Vienna Congress & Convention Center in Vienna. The Company also announced that Samarendra Mohanty, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, and Samuel Barone, the Chief Medical Officer, will deliver a company presentation at the Retina Forum 2026, in the Ophthalmology Futures Forums taking place September 30, 2026,in Vienna.

Presentation Details:

Ophthalmology Futures Forums – Retina Forum 2026



Company Presentation



Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer



Date & Time: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 17:50 PM CEST



Location: Imperial Riding School, Vienna

Panel 8: Geographic Atrophy & Intermediate AMD Therapeutics: Regional Evolution of a Global Business



Panelist: Samuel Barone, MD, Chief Medical Officer



Date & Time: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 18:20 PM CEST



Location: Imperial Riding School, Vienna

26th Euretina Congress



Presentation Title: Vision Improvement in Macular Degeneration with Sonpiretigene Isteparvovec Optogenetic Therapy: First Direct-to-Phase 2 Randomized, Controlled Trial



Presenter: Jordi Mones, MD, PhD, Director, Institut de la Màcula, Barcelona, and member of the Nanoscope Visionary Advisory Committee



Date & Time: Sunday, October 4, 2026, 10:51 AM CEST



Session: Free Paper 42 – AMD/CSC



Location: Free Paper Forum 1

Poster Presentation: Optogenetic REMAIN 4-Year Study Data: Lasting Vision Improvement with MCO-010 in the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 Trial for Retinitis Pigmentosa



Presenter: Benjamin Bakall, MD, PhD, -Director for Clinical Research, Associated Retina Consultants, Phoenix, Arizona, and Assistant Professor, University of Arizona College of Medicine, Phoenix, Arizona



Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026



Session: Inherited Retinal Diseases ePosters (RETINA26-1615)



Location: Poster Hub

These presentations, together with the Company's corporate update on FDA acceptance of the BLA for MOGENRY® at the Ophthalmology Futures Forums Retina Forum, highlight the breadth of Nanoscope's optogenetic pipeline, spanning the first direct-to-Phase 2 randomized, controlled trial of sonpiretigene isteparvovec in macular degeneration, and continued 4-year durability data from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 trial in retinitis pigmentosa.

About MOGENRY® (sonpiretigene isteparvovec; MCO-010)



Nanoscope's multi-characteristic opsin (MCO) technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered synthetic opsin to enable optimized performance in terms of high light sensitivity across a broad spectrum and fast kinetics. After Nanoscope's Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Samarendra Mohanty, envisioned and invented the technology, his team has spent over a decade evaluating its performance across multiple animal models and human diseases. MOGENRY® is an investigational, one-time, in-office, intravitreal optogenetic gene therapy built on Nanoscope's MCO platform. By delivering a multi-characteristic opsin gene to the highly dense bipolar retinal cells, MOGENRY® makes these surviving cells directly light-sensitive, enabling them to utilize the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor loss. MOGENRY® does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, and is designed for administration within existing retina office workflows.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics



Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for RP (NCT04945772), the FDA has accepted and filed the Company’s BLA for MOGENRY®. If approved, MOGENRY® has the potential to become the standard of care for patients with RP, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The Company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in 2026. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, and EMA Orphan designations covering non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies. MCO-010 has also received Sakigake and Orphan designations for inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) in Japan and an Orphan designation for IRDs in Saudi Arabia. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy is expected to start in 2026, and other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

Contact:

Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc



(817) 857-1186



PR@nanostherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics