Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present Long-Term MCO-010 Data at the 59th Annual Retina Society Meeting

Christine Kay, MD, to present 4-year long-term follow-up data from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 trial in retinitis pigmentosa patients

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel, disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, today announced that Dr. Christine Kay, Director of Clinical Research and Retinal Genetics, Vitreoretinal Associates in Gainesville,will present 4-year data from Nanoscope's MCO-010 retinitis pigmentosa program at the 59th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retina Society, taking place September 23-26, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Lasting Vision Improvement With MCO-010 Optogenetic Therapy: REMAIN 4-Year Study Data From the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 Trial for Retinitis Pigmentosa

Presenter: Christine Kay, MD

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 3:15 PM PT

Location: Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles, California

Dr. Kay will present expanded long-term durability of patient benefit in patients treated with MCO-010 (sonpiretigene isteparvovec, MOGENRY®). These data demonstrate that MOGENRY®-dosed patients continue to maintain visual acuity gains long after treatment. MOGENRY® is the only program to demonstrate sustained restoration of visual acuity with long-term durability, and the BLA for MOGENRY® has been accepted and filed by the FDA.

About MOGENRY® (sonpiretigene isteparvovec; MCO-010)

Nanoscope's multi-characteristic opsin (MCO) technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered synthetic opsin to enable optimized performance in terms of high light sensitivity across a broad spectrum and fast kinetics. After Nanoscope's Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Samarendra Mohanty, envisioned and invented the technology, his team has spent over a decade evaluating its performance across multiple animal models and human diseases. MOGENRY® is an investigational, one-time, in-office, intravitreal optogenetic gene therapy built on Nanoscope's MCO platform. By delivering a multi-characteristic opsin gene to the highly dense bipolar retinal cells, MOGENRY® makes these surviving cells directly light-sensitive, enabling them to utilize the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor loss. MOGENRY® does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, and is designed for administration within existing retina office workflows.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for RP (NCT04945772), the FDA has accepted and filed the Company’s BLA for MOGENRY®. If approved, MOGENRY® has the potential to become the standard of care for patients with RP, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The Company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in 2026. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, and EMA Orphan designations covering non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies. MCO-010 has also received Sakigake and Orphan designations for inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) in Japan and an Orphan designation for IRDs in Saudi Arabia. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy is expected to start in 2026, and other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

Contact:

Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc.



(817) 857-1186



PR@nanostherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics