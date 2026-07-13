Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at 2026 American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Scientific Meeting

Jordi Monés, MD, PhD, to Introduce First Direct-to-Phase 2 Randomized, Controlled Trial of Optogenetic Therapy in Macular Degeneration

Benjamin Bakall, MD, PhD, to Present Durable 3-Year REMAIN Follow-Up Data from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 Trial of MCO-010 in Retinitis Pigmentosa

MONTREAL, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel, disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, today announced that clinical data from its optogenetic therapy programs will be featured at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 44th Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place July 15–18, 2026, at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal in Montreal, Canada.

The presentations will highlight Nanoscope's entry into age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with a new clinical trial of optogenetic therapy in geographic atrophy (GA) evaluating vision improvement, and long-term durability data for MCO-010 in retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

Presentation Details:

Title: Vision Improvement with Sonpiretigene Isteparvovec Optogenetic Therapy in Macular Degeneration: First Direct-to-Phase 2 Randomized, Controlled Trial

Presenter: Jordi Mones, MD, PhD

Session: AMD – Non-neovascular Symposium 1: "Beyond Atrophy: Restoring Vision and Redefining Care in Geographic Atrophy"

Date & Time: Thursday, July 16 | 1:46 PM

Title: Durable Vision Improvement with MCO-010 Optogenetic Therapy: 3-Year REMAIN Follow-Up Data from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 Trial for Retinitis Pigmentosa

Presenter: Benjamin Bakall, MD, PhD

Format: Paper-on-Demand Presentation

About the MCO Platform

Multi-characteristic opsin (MCO) is a one-time, in-office, intravitreal disease-agnostic therapy platform designed to restore vision in patients with photoreceptor degeneration, including Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Stargardt disease (SD), and geographic atrophy (GA). By activating highly dense bipolar retinal cells to become light sensitive, MCO utilizes the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor death. MCO treatment does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, enabling broad patient applicability within existing retina office workflows.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for RP (NCT04945772), a BLA has been submitted to the FDA. If approved, MCO-010 has the potential to be the standard of care for RP patients, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in SD (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in 2026. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, and EMA Orphan designations to cover non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies. MCO-010 has received Sakigake and orphan designations for inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) in Japan and an orphan designation for IRDs in Saudi Arabia. A Phase 2 program for MCO in GA is expected to start in 2026. Other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

Contact:



Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc



(817) 857-1186



PR@nanostherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics