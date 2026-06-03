NanoDetection Technology™ and Oligomerix™ Announce Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement for Breakthrough Neurodegenerative Diagnostic Antibodies

FRANKLIN, Ohio & BRONX, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoDetection Technology, Incorporated (NDT) and Oligomerix, Inc. today announced the execution of an exclusive worldwide license agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, NanoDetection has secured exclusive rights to develop and commercialize diagnostic tests utilizing a proprietary panel of nine Tau antibodies discovered by Oligomerix, Inc. and widely recognized for their scientific importance in neurodegenerative disease research. Oligomerix retains rights to therapeutic applications of the antibody panel.

Quantifying Protein State Transitions

The licensed antibody portfolio represents a significant advancement in the characterization of Alzheimer’s disease and other Tau-related pathologies. These highly specialized reagents enable differentiation among distinct Tau species, including cleavage-specific and conformationally altered forms located within the protein filament core.

This degree of specificity provides a foundation for distinguishing Alzheimer’s disease-associated Tau pathology from related neurodegenerative disorders, including Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD), while also enabling quantitative characterization of disease-associated protein aggregation.

NanoDetection has integrated these antibodies into its proprietary TRACE-Tau™ platform, establishing a quantitative framework for monitoring protein-state transitions across the Alzheimer’s disease pathological continuum. The resulting assays are being developed for deployment on NanoDetection’s proprietary Luminorix™ instrument system using the company’s Accuglo™ chemiluminescent assay architecture.

Human Sample Characterization and Translational Validation

Data generated from analyses of multiple Alzheimer’s disease patient samples have demonstrated detection and characterization of aggregated Tau species across a variety of human sample types, supporting the translational relevance of the antibody platform.

Validation of the technology in cerebrospinal fluid remains promising as NanoDetection, in collaboration with the UMass Chan Medical School Morphology and SCOPE cores, continues to advance clinical verification of the diagnostic platform.

Unlike conventional assays that primarily quantify total or phosphorylated Tau, the NanoDetection platform is designed to specifically interrogate aggregated Tau species believed to be more closely associated with active disease pathology.

Leadership Commentary

“This agreement represents a major strategic milestone for NDT,” said Douglas Durand, Chief Executive Officer of NanoDetection Technology. “The Oligomerix antibody portfolio provides NDT with a powerful scientific and commercial foundation for the development of next-generation protein characterization and neurodegenerative diagnostic platforms.” James Moe, Chief Executive Officer of Oligomerix, added: “We are pleased to partner with NDT as they advance diagnostic applications utilizing the Oligomerix Tau antibody portfolio. We believe these antibodies may provide important tools for characterizing aggregated and conformational Tau species associated with neurodegenerative disease and related conditions, while further expanding Oligomerix’s platform of Tau-focused technologies.”

About NanoDetection Technology, Incorporated

Located in Franklin, Ohio, NanoDetection Technology develops advanced diagnostic platforms for complex diseases, including neurodegeneration, oncology, and infectious disease. Its Luminorix™ instrument system is designed to translate high-precision assay technologies into rapid clinical applications.

About Oligomerix, Incorporated

Headquartered in the Bronx, New York, Oligomerix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small-molecule inhibitors of protein self-association for Alzheimer’s disease and rare neurodegenerative disorders, including Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and Frontotemporal Dementia. Oligomerix’s lead compound, OLX-07010, has completed Phase 1a and is preparing to enter clinical trials in Alzheimer’s disease patients.

Media Contact, NanoDetection Technology™

Douglas N. Durand

President, Chief Executive Officer, NanoDetection Technology™

D.Durand@ndtbio.com | 727-643-5392



www.ndtbio.com | www.linkedin.com/company/nanodetection-technology



Media Contact, Oligomerix™

James Moe

President, Chief Executive Officer, Oligomerix™

Jmoe@oligomerix.com | 203-564-6149



www. oligomerix.com | www.linkedin.com/company/oligomerix-inc/