Mythic Therapeutics to Present Updated Dose Escalation Data from Phase 1 KisMET-01 Study on MYTX-011 at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mythic Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies for the treatment of a wide range of cancers, today announced that updated dose escalation results from its Phase 1 KisMET-01 study evaluating its investigational cMET-targeting ADC, MYTX-011, in patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

“We’re encouraged by the updated dose escalation results from the KisMET-01 study, which demonstrate the potential of MYTX-011 to offer a new therapeutic option for patients with advanced NSCLC,” said George Eliades Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Mythic Therapeutics. “We’re excited to share these promising data with the oncology community at ASCO and to continue driving the development of MYTX-011 forward.”

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: MYTX-011, a cMET-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with previously treated, advanced NSCLC: Updated dose escalation results in the phase 1 KisMET-01 study.

Presenter: Rebecca Heist, M.D., M.P.H., Medical Oncologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Cancer Center

Format: Poster Session

Session Name: Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Session Date and Time: Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 1:30 – 4:30 PM CDT

Poster Board Number: 93

Abstract Number: 8613

About MYTX-011

MYTX-011, an investigational cMET-targeting ADC, leverages Mythic’s innovative FateControl™ technology which is designed to allow ADCs to actively navigate inside of cells, potentially increasing delivery of anti-cancer agents to tumor cells with less impact on healthy cells. This breakthrough approach takes the next step beyond linker-payload technologies and is designed to improve ADC efficacy against a broad set of molecular targets and patient profiles. MYTX-011 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1 KisMET-01 clinical trial, a first-in-human, open-label, multi-center, dose escalation and dose expansion study enrolling patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic NSCLC (NCT05652868).

About Mythic Therapeutics

Mythic Therapeutics is a product-platform company developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) designed to exhibit unparalleled therapeutic index and efficacy. The Company’s FateControl™ technology aims to enhance ADC uptake in targeted tissues by manipulating the fate of the ADC within the cell, thereby expanding the diseases and patient profiles that could be treated with Mythic’s ADCs. The company’s major investors include Venrock, Viking Global Investors, and First Round Capital.

For more information, visit: www.mythictx.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Media@mythictx.com