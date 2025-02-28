Myriad Genetics and Gabbi to Work Together to Increase Access to Hereditary Cancer Risk Assessment Tools

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics testing and precision medicine, today announced a collaboration with Gabbi, a telehealth solution for breast cancer risk assessment and specialist care services. The companies will work together to provide an integrated offering that combines Gabbi’s risk assessment program and access to breast specialists with Myriad’s MyRisk® with RiskScore® Hereditary Cancer Test.

“After losing my mom to breast cancer and my own breast cancer diagnosis, I am passionate about eradicating late-stage breast cancer by helping women understand their risk and access the care they need,” said Kaitlin Christine, Founder and CEO, Gabbi. “Genetic testing is a crucial aspect of assessing a woman’s risk and highly informs her care. The gold-standard MyRisk with RiskScore Hereditary Cancer Test delivers clear, actionable results, which can become the foundation for a personalized care plan.”

Gabbi’s telehealth solution provides logistics and educational support to assess breast cancer risk. Patients identified as potentially high risk are connected with a Gabbi clinician to be evaluated for the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, ensuring a seamless experience.

The precision science behind MyRisk with RiskScore enables 53% of patients1 to qualify for a medical management change— such as more frequent mammograms or MRI imaging—2 with other hereditary cancer tests.

“Hereditary cancer risk assessment may provide peace of mind and help inform access to early detection screening tools for women at an elevated risk for cancer,” said Melissa Gonzales, President, Myriad Women’s Health. “We fully support Gabbi’s mission to empower women to better understand their risk of breast cancer and make informed health decisions, as it aligns with our own mission as well.”

About Gabbi

Gabbi empowers thousands of women to understand and reduce their risks of breast cancer. Gabbi’s clinicians are available on the same day to answer patient questions, help them understand their risk, and develop a plan to manage and reduce cancer risks including ordering and prescribing necessary imaging and testing. Once a woman knows her risk, Gabbi – supported by its team of clinical breast specialists – equips her with a personalized action plan and real-time care navigation. This ensures the woman receives the care she needs when she needs it and gets to an early detection. For more information, visit www.gabbi.com .

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

