SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mural Oncology to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 18, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass and DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mural Oncology plc (Nasdaq: MURA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, investigational engineered therapies targeting cytokine pathways, today announced that CEO Caroline Loew, Ph.D., will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 4, 2025 and 3:10 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://ir.muraloncology.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology is leveraging its novel protein engineering platform to develop cytokine-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Our lead candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, is currently in potentially registrational trials in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and mucosal melanoma reading out in late Q1/early Q2 and Q2 of 2025, respectively. Mural Oncology has its registered office in Dublin, Ireland, and its primary facilities in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit Mural Oncology’s website at www.muraloncology.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:

Katie Sullivan

katie.sullivan@muraloncology.com

Massachusetts Europe Events
Mural Oncology
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Weigh scales on pink background, top view with space for text. Overweight concept
Obesity
UK Pharmacies Regulator Wants Tighter Checks on Weight Loss Injections
February 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Government
Trump’s Tariffs Threaten Big Pharma With Higher Costs and Slimmer Margins
February 3, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Biogen’s headquarters in Massachusetts
Layoffs
Biogen Trims Research Workforce, Higher-Dose SMA Drug Accepted for Regulatory Review
January 23, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac