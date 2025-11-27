Mural Oncology Announces Final Cash Consideration Payable on Closing of Acquisition by XOMA Royalty

WALTHAM, Mass. and DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mural Oncology plc (Nasdaq: MURA) (“Mural”) announces that, in accordance with the terms of the transaction agreement between XOMA Royalty Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) (“XOMA Royalty”), XRA 5 Corp. (“Sub”) and Mural announced on August 20, 2025 (the “Transaction Agreement”), the Additional Price Per Share (as defined in the Transaction Agreement) has been finally determined in accordance with Clause 2.4 of the Transaction Agreement as $0.000. As a result, the total cash consideration payable to Mural shareholders on closing of the Acquisition (as defined below) will be $2.035 in cash per share.

As previously announced on August 20, 2025, XOMA Royalty, Sub and Mural entered into the Transaction Agreement pursuant to which Sub, a wholly-owned subsidiary of XOMA Royalty, has agreed to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Mural (the “Acquisition”) pursuant to an Irish High Court sanctioned “scheme of arrangement” under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act of 2014 (the “Scheme”).

The Acquisition is expected to close in early December 2025, subject to the satisfaction of the outstanding closing conditions and the sanction of the Scheme by the Irish High Court.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this announcement regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to Mural, XOMA Royalty or Sub. Forward-looking statements are intended to be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “target”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “could” or “should” or other words of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Mural, XOMA Royalty and Sub’s intention to consummate the Acquisition and the expected timing of the closing of the Acquisition.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from expectations include: uncertainties as to the possibility that closing conditions for the Acquisition may not be satisfied or waived, including the failure to receive sanction of the Scheme by the Irish High Court; the other risks and uncertainties pertaining to Mural’s business, including those described in Mural’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 23, 2025, as well as Mural’s subsequent filings with the SEC; and other potential risks and uncertainties related to XOMA Royalty, including those described in more detail in XOMA Royalty’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date when made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Mural, XOMA Royalty or Sub or any persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. None of Mural, XOMA Royalty or Sub undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Statement Required by the Irish Takeover Rules

The directors of Mural accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors of Mural (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Disclosure Requirements of the Irish Takeover Rules

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person who is, or becomes, “interested” (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of “relevant securities” of Mural must disclose all “dealings” in such “relevant securities” during the “offer period”. The disclosure of a “dealing” in “relevant securities” by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3:30pm (U.S. Eastern Time) on the “business day” following the date of the relevant “dealing”. A dealing disclosure must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the dealing concerned and of the person’s interests and short positions in any “relevant securities” of Mural.

All “dealings” in “relevant securities” of Mural by a bidder, or by any party acting in concert with a bidder, must also be disclosed by no later than 12:00 noon (U.S. Eastern Time) on the “business day” following the date of the relevant “dealing”.

If two or more persons co-operate on the basis of an agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an “interest” in “relevant securities” of Mural, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3(a) and (b) of the Irish Takeover Rules.

A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose “relevant securities” dealing disclosures should be made, can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel’s website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

“Interests in securities” arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an “interest” by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in quotation marks in this section are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Irish Takeover Panel’s website.

If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a “dealing” under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel’s website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020.

