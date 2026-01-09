Muna Therapeutics Awarded $1 Million Alzheimer’s Association Grant to Advance Clinical Development of Novel Oral TREM2 Agonist MNA-001 for Alzheimer’s

Funds to support ongoing Phase 1 trial of MNA-001 and validation of translational biomarkers for TREM2 function in Alzheimer's

Work will inform Phase 2 trials assessing the potential of MNA-001 to slow pathology progression and functional decline

Validates Muna's differentiated all-in-human discovery and validation approach to address urgent unmet need in Alzheimer's disease

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Muna Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it has been awarded a $1 million research grant from the Alzheimer's Association to support its ongoing Phase 1 trial of MNA-001 —a novel potent, selective and orally administered small molecule, in healthy young and elderly subjects—and its work to identify and validate translational biomarkers of the function and activation of triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) in the context of Alzheimer's disease.

These efforts will evaluate critical tools to monitor MNA-001's pharmacodynamic impact on TREM2 signaling and microglial function under both healthy and pathological conditions. The resulting insights are essential to inform upcoming Phase 2 trials assessing if TREM2 agonism can slow Alzheimer's pathology progression and functional decline by enhancing the natural clearance of misfolded proteins, normalizing microglial function and reducing neuroinflammation.

"We are grateful to the Alzheimer's Association for this award, which will accelerate clinical evaluation of MNA-001 and validation of critical biomarkers of TREM2 agonism," said Rita Balice-Gordon, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Muna Therapeutics. "The grant supports our strategy to shift the treatment paradigm from clearing pathology to bolstering the brain's innate protective mechanisms. By recalibrating microglial activity, we aim to interrupt the damaging feedback loop of neuroinflammation and provide a potentially transformative approach to treating early Alzheimer's."

This award underscores Muna's growing momentum and its leadership in the discovery of resilience-based therapeutics to slow or stop devastating diseases like Alzheimer's to improve the quality of life for patients and their loved ones.

FAQ



Q: How does Muna's approach with MNA-001 differ from existing Alzheimer's treatments?



A: MNA-001 is a novel, orally administered small molecule designed to build resilience by strengthening the innate immune system of the brain. By acting as a TREM2 agonist, it recalibrates microglial function to reduce neuroinflammation and restores neuroprotection to sustain network function and protect against disease progression in early Alzheimer's.

Q: What external validation supports Muna's scientific strategy?



A: Muna's proprietary MiND-MAP platform and therapeutic pipeline are validated by funding support from top-tier organizations. This includes the new research grant from the Alzheimer's Association, a strategic alliance with GSK, prior funding from The Michael J. Fox Foundation, and funding from blue-chip biopharma investors, underscoring strong confidence in our resilience-based approach.

Q: How will the Alzheimer's Association grant accelerate the development of MNA-001?



A: This funding directly supports our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial and the validation of translational biomarkers in the context of health and disease. Specifically, it enables us to measure MNA-001's pharmacodynamic impact on TREM2 signaling in humans, providing the essential data needed to advance into Phase 2 trials for patients with neurodegenerative disease.

