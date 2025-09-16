Multiple Studies Highlighting OGM Utility For Analysis of Cancer Biomarker Chromoanagenesis Published in Dedicated Issue of Methods in Molecular Biology

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that an issue of the book series Methods in Molecular Biology dedicated to studies of the catastrophic genome rearrangement known as chromoanagenesis was published with multiple studies highlighting the advantages of optical genome mapping (OGM) in chromoanagenesis research.

According to research, chromoanagenesis refers to a catastrophic genomic event frequently associated with highly complex karyotypes, extensive clonal heterogeneity, treatment resistance, and poor prognosis. It includes events such as chromothripsis, chromoplexy, and chromoanasynthesis, all of which play a significant role in cancer development. Detecting chromoanagenesis has been challenging with traditional cytogenetic and sequencing methods because of the size, heterogeneity, and complexity of these rearrangements. OGM can provide a genome-wide view of structural variants at high resolution, enabling precise identification and characterization of the genome variation underpinning chromoanagenesis.

The first study to use OGM in studies of chromoanagenesis centered on acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and was published in January 2025. The four chapters published in this book series highlight the use of OGM in chromoanagenesis research and the expansion into new cancer types such as multiple myeloma (MM) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), as well as the proliferation of novel workflows such as dam assisted fluorescent tagging of chromatin accessibility, which is a hybrid method for highly detailed spatial and structural analysis of chromatin assemblies.

“Chromoanagenesis appears to be a key driver of genomic complexity in hematologic malignancies, with the potential to signal likelihood of poor prognosis and the possibility of treatment resistant disease,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and CEO of Bionano. “OGM can provide the resolution necessary to detect and resolve these events, helping researchers explore their impact on disease biology and therefore devise potential management strategies, including therapeutic intervention. We are impressed to see the growth in studies dedicated to this area, suggesting a broad new area of application of OGM across multiple disease indications.”

The full volume is available online: https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-1-0716-4750-9

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Bionano’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

