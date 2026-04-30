MTF Biologics Makes Key Board Appointments

Nonprofit organization welcomes Dorrie Dils to Board of Directors and names David McAllister Vice Chair

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MTF Biologics, a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives through tissue and organ donation, transplantation, and research, today announced the appointment of Ladora (Dorrie) A. Dils, RN, BSN, MHA, CPTC, to its Board of Directors and existing Board member, David R. McAllister, MD, as Vice Chair.

“Dorrie understands the complex clinical and very personal dynamics of organ and tissue donation,” said Joe Yaccarino, MTF Biologics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her expertise will be pivotal as we consider additional ways to support clinicians in saving and healing lives and as we look to further advocate for donors, donor families, and organ and tissue recipients. The addition of Dorrie to our Board, along with the appointment of David McAllister as Vice Chair, will strengthen our organization, and I’m excited to see the impact they will make.”

“We are excited to welcome Dorrie to the MTF Biologics Board,” said Dr. Donald Hackbarth, Chairman of the Board. “With experience as a healthcare provider, as well as a long history of leadership in organ donation, she brings a unique perspective to MTF Biologics that will be a great asset as we seek new ways to support the advancement of the organization’s work and Mission.”

Dils began her career as a nurse in a Level I trauma intensive care unit at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She transitioned into organ donation in 1991 when she joined the team at Lifeline of Ohio as a donation coordinator. She remained at Lifeline of Ohio for more than two decades, serving in many roles, including Chief Clinical Officer. Dils was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Gift of Life Michigan, the nation’s 11th-largest organ and tissue program, in 2024.

“I am excited to continue serving the organ and tissue donation community through this new appointment,” said Dorrie Dils. “MTF Biologics is a driving force in advocating for tissue donation and the impact it makes, and honoring donor families. I am thrilled to join forces with its Board and team to advance this important work.”

Dils is the Immediate Past President of the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO), which represents 48 of the nation’s 56 organ procurement organizations throughout the United States. She also has served on the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network’s (OPTN) Board of Directors, as Vice Chair of the University of Toledo Donation and Transplant Sciences program and as Chair of the AOPO Ethics Committee and Vice Chair of its Advocacy Committee. In addition, Dils is a former faculty member for the Health Resources and Services Administration Collaborative and a board member for the National Kidney Foundation of Ohio and the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Dils was elected Vice Chair by the MTF Biologics Donation Board of Trustees and, through that role, serves on the MTF Biologics Board of Directors.

Dils earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Franklin University and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Ohio University. In 2004, Business First named her one of the top “40 Under 40,” and Crain's Detroit Business named her a Notable Woman in Health in 2020 and a Health Care Hero in 2025.

McAllister joined the MTF Biologics Board of Directors in 2021 and has been a vital contributor to the organization’s Medical Board of Trustees since 2005. As a distinguished leader in orthopedic surgery, he brings a wealth of clinical expertise. His deep institutional knowledge and extensive leadership experience make him uniquely qualified to step into this role as Vice Chair.

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics is a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. In partnership with organ and tissue recovery organizations, MTF Biologics provides exceptional services, resources, and expertise to donors and their families; tissue and organ transplant patients; and clinicians and scientists who advance patient care.

The International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM), a Division of MTF Biologics, honors donors of non-transplantable organs by providing their gifts to the medical research community to combat and cure diseases. Statline, also a Division of MTF Biologics, provides specialized screening, coordination, and communications services to organ transplant centers, organ, tissue, and eye procurement organizations, and the hospitals and patients that they serve. Its sister organization, Deutsches Institut für Zell- und Gewebeersatz – DIZG (The German Institute for Cell and Tissue Transplantation) expands its reach to patients across the globe.

MTF Media Contact:

Aleksa Loch

Email: aleksa.loch@finnpartners.com