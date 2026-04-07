Moolec Science Announces Breakthrough in Molecular Farming With Successful Expression of Bovine Myoglobin in Pea Seeds

Moolec Science Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC) ("the Company"; "Moolec"), an innovation-driven company engineering plants and microbes to unlock scalable protein solutions for the global food industry, today announced a significant scientific breakthrough in the production of animal proteins in plants.

Through a sponsored research project with one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the United States of America, Moolec has successfully demonstrated the stable expression of bovine myoglobin, a heme-containing protein, within the seeds of the common pea (Pisum sativum).

Platform Expansion: A New Crop, A Larger Opportunity

This 28-month research project represents the first reported case of producing bovine myoglobin in pea seeds, marking a significant expansion of Moolec's molecular farming platform beyond its current crop base.

Key achievements include:

Stable expression across generations, confirming reproducibility and genetic stability

Successful deployment of proprietary constructs in a new legume crop, validating platform flexibility

Establishment of pea seeds as a viable production system for high-value recombinant proteins

This milestone reinforces Moolec's ability to systematically expand molecular farming across multiple crops, unlocking new pathways for scalable protein production.

From Scientific Proof to Scalable Value Creation

Pea is a globally relevant, protein-rich crop with established supply chains and industrial adoption, making it a highly attractive platform for the production of animal-derived ingredients. By combining this expanding innovation pipeline with its recent operational progress, Moolec continues to position itself as a company capable of delivering both execution and continuous technological advancement, a critical driver of long-term value creation.

"This is not just a scientific milestone; it is a clear signal of the scalability and versatility of our platform. Successfully expressing a heme protein in pea is a powerful validation of our ability to expand our technology across crops and product categories. This is how we build a pipeline, not just a product, and how we translate innovation into long-term, scalable value for our shareholders," said Alejandro Antalich, CEO of Moolec Science.

The research was conducted under a sponsored research project with a leading U.S. academic institution. The results further validate Moolec's patent portfolio and reinforce their applicability for large-scale deployment across food and biotechnology applications.

About Moolec Science SA

Moolec Science is an innovation-driven company engineering plants and microbes to unlock scalable protein solutions for the global food system. By integrating Molecular Farming and precision fermentation, Moolec combines the cost efficiency of crops with the functionality and nutrition of animal proteins, creating sustainable and commercially viable ingredients. The Company's diversified pipeline includes alternative proteins, bioactive compounds, nutritional oils, and biological inputs for regenerative agriculture. Moolec has a robust intellectual property portfolio with more than 50 granted and pending patent applications across multiple technology platforms. With operations spanning the United States, Europe and South America, Moolec is advancing a seed-to-ingredient approach designed to transform the future of food production. Moolec is publicly listed on Nasdaq under the ticker "MLEC."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements with respect to performance, prospects, revenues, and other aspects of the business of Moolec are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors, about which we cannot be certain. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Moolec may be adversely affected by economic, business and/or other competitive factors, costs related to the scaling up of Moolec's business and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header "Risk Factors" in Moolec's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as Moolec's other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

Moolec Science's Contacts:

Investor Relations inquiries: ir@moolecscience.com

SOURCE: Moolec Science SA

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire