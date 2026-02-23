Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA) – Markus Warmuth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, to present, March 2, 2026, at 3:10 p.m. ET

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL) – Filip Janku, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, to participate in a fireside chat, March 10, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. ET

2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit (Miami, FL) – March 11, 2026





Webcasts of the presentation and fireside chat will be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of Monte Rosa’s website at ir.monterosatx.com, and archived versions will be made available for 30 days following the presentations.

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of first-in-class and only-in-class MGDs, spanning autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond, with three programs in the clinic. Monte Rosa has ongoing collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies in the areas of immunology, oncology and neurology. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

