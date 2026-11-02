Monopar to Present at AASLD – The Liver Meeting® 2026: Phase 3 FoCus Baseline Data and ALXN1840 Molybdenum Safety Data

WILMETTE, Ill., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (“Monopar” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that two abstracts related to ALXN1840 (tiomolibdate choline, TMC), the Company’s investigational therapy for Wilson disease, will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) – The Liver Meeting® 2026, taking place Nov. 5–9, 2026, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

As previously announced, Frederick K. Askari, M.D., Ph.D., will deliver an oral presentation highlighting the baseline Wilson disease characteristics from the Phase 3 FoCus trial characterizing hepatic, neurologic, and psychiatric disease burden in both treatment-naïve and treatment-experienced patients. These findings will also be available as a companion e-poster via the AASLD website.

Additionally, Professor Aftab Ala, MBBS, M.D., FRCP, Ph.D., will present a poster on molybdenum balance in patients treated with ALXN1840.

Presentation Details

Oral Presentation

Title: Residual Hepatic, Neurologic, and Psychiatric Disease Burden in Treatment-Experienced Patients with Wilson Disease: Baseline Findings from the FoCus Phase 3 Trial

Presenter: Frederick K. Askari, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Internal Medicine and Director of the Wilson Disease Program, University of Michigan Health System

Session: Mapping the Future for Liver Health: Metabolic and Genetic Disease Discoveries

Publication Number: 0198

Date and Time: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, 12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. MT

Companion E-Poster

Availability: An e-poster of the oral presentation will be available via the AASLD website.

Poster Presentation

Title: Neutral Molybdenum Balance and Lack of Molybdenum Toxicity in Subjects Treated with Tiomolibdate Choline Supports Safety Profile of TMC

Presenter: Professor Aftab Ala, MBBS, M.D., FRCP, Ph.D., Consultant Hepatologist, Institute of Liver Studies, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London

Session: Poster Session I: Metabolic and Genetic Disease

Publication Number: 1420

Date and Time: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT

The abstracts are available on the AASLD conference website. Presentation materials will be made available in the Investors section of Monopar’s website at www.monopartx.com following each presentation.

About Wilson Disease

Wilson disease is a rare genetic disorder that affects approximately 1 in 30,000 people worldwide. Caused by mutations in the ATP7B gene, the disease impairs the body’s ability to excrete copper, resulting in toxic copper accumulation in the liver, brain, and other organs and potentially fatal outcomes if untreated.

About ALXN1840

ALXN1840 (tiomolibdate choline, TMC) is a novel first-in-class albumin tripartite complex (ATC) activator under investigation for the treatment of Wilson disease. ALXN1840 rapidly mobilizes and tightly sequesters excess copper in ATCs, suppressing its redox reactivity, limiting oxidative damage, and blocking transport across the blood–brain barrier. Clinical data demonstrate that ALXN1840 improves copper balance by increasing fecal copper excretion. In the Phase 3 pivotal trial, ALXN1840 met the primary endpoint by demonstrating rapid and sustained copper mobilization significantly greater than standard of care over 48 weeks in both previously treated and untreated patients. Durable clinical improvement and a favorable safety and tolerability profile were observed across 645 patient-years of follow-up in 266 patients.

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with late-stage candidate ALXN1840 for Wilson disease, and radiopharmaceutical programs including MNPR-101-Zr (Phase 1) for imaging advanced cancers along with MNPR-101-Lu (Phase 1a) and MNPR-101-Ac (late preclinical) for the treatment of advanced cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to the regulatory and approval process for ALXN1840, and the significant general risks and uncertainties surrounding the research, development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of imaging agents and therapeutics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Monopar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Monopar undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Monopar’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

CONTACT:

Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Investor Relations

Quan Vu

Chief Financial Officer

vu@monopartx.com

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