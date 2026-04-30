Moleculent Raises $20 Million to Scale its Functional Profiling Platform and Accelerate US Expansion

Financing led by Rubicon Healthcare Partners, with participation from ARCH Venture Partners and Eir Ventures

Ole Dahlberg, successful life sciences founder and former senior industry executive, joins the Board of Directors

Company expands its Techstart Early Access Program in response to strong demand across Europe and the United States

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#analysis--Moleculent AB, a life sciences technology company pioneering functional profiling to map cell-cell communication at scale in human tissue, today announced the closing of a $20 million financing round. Led by Rubicon Healthcare Partners, with participation from ARCH Venture Partners, Eir Ventures, and other existing investors, the new capital will support expansion of the company’s Techstart Early Access Program, accelerate commercial operations in the United States, and drive the commercial launch of the instrument.

“The market is telling us it’s ready,” said Olle Ericsson, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Moleculent. “We are seeing surging demand from leading research institutions and pharmaceutical partners across both Europe and the US. With Rubicon joining ARCH and Eir Ventures, we now have a syndicate of builders with successful track records of scaling life science companies from breakthrough technology to global impact. This new funding allows us to move more aggressively as we work to put this platform into the hands of the scientists decoding the cellular conversations that drive human disease.”

As part of the financing, Ole Dahlberg, Managing Partner at Rubicon Healthcare Partners, has joined the Moleculent Board of Directors. Dahlberg brings more than 20 years of international management experience in the life sciences across start-ups and global companies. He has held leadership roles at Life Technologies and Qiagen and previously led Cell Biology and Sample Preparation at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“We have evaluated platforms across the life sciences tools landscape for years, and Moleculent stands out as truly category-defining,” said Dahlberg. “The company’s approach to directly mapping cell-cell communication has the potential to transform how researchers study disease and develop therapies. The science, the team, and the early traction with world-class research partners gave us the conviction to lead this round.”

Moleculent has also announced that it is expanding Techstart, its Early Access Program that provides select academic and biopharma partners priority access to the platform ahead of commercial launch.

“For years, we’ve been able to see where cells are and what they express, but we couldn’t see how they actually talk to each other in the tissue,” said Nigel Jamieson, Professor of Pancreatic and Liver Surgery at the University of Glasgow, and an inaugural Techstart partner. “Moleculent changes that completely—this is the kind of tool that reshapes entire research programs.”

The Moleculent technology is based on its proprietary Proximity Ligation Assay, which detects cell-cell interactions in their native environment at high-plex. In parallel, the platform enables cell typing through the detection of individual proteins to provide tissue context. To make the technology available to translational labs globally, Moleculent is developing an automated instrument that will enable large-scale studies with high reproducibility and minimal hands-on time.

About Rubicon Healthcare Partners

Rubicon Healthcare Partners is a Nordic private equity firm focused on growth-stage companies that enable and drive innovation across the life science industry. With a focus on the tools, technologies, and services that make drug development faster, more productive, and less costly, Rubicon partners with ambitious commercial-stage companies, providing capital, industry insight, and a collaborative network to accelerate growth.

About Moleculent

Moleculent is a life sciences technology company decoding cellular networks to advance human health. The company is pioneering functional profiling, a category-defining approach to human biology that directly maps how cells communicate within intact tissue. Its platform is the first to measure cell–cell interactions in clinical tissue at scale, giving researchers a new way to study cellular complexity and the mechanisms of human disease. Moleculent’s technology is currently available to leading academic and biopharma partners through Techstart, the company’s Early Access program. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Moleculent is backed by a group of specialist life sciences investors, including ARCH Venture Partners, Rubicon Healthcare Partners, and Eir Ventures, among others. For more information, visit www.moleculent.com.

Media Contact:

Anthony Petrucci on behalf of Moleculent

anthony@bioscribe.com