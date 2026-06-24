Modular Medical Announces Commercial Availability of Pivot Tubeless Insulin Patch Pump Ahead of Commercial Expansion

The Pivot tubeless insulin patch pump is now commercially available in the U.S. following FDA 510(k) clearance in April

Pivot represents a differentiated solution for insulin-dependent adults still on multiple daily injections, representing a multi-billion-dollar market

Commercial expansion activities are expected to begin in Q4 2026

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD), a leader in innovative, patient-centric insulin delivery technology, today announced that the Pivot™ tubeless insulin patch pump is now commercially available. This marks the start of real-world patient use, and the Company's transition to a commercial-stage medical device company.

As only the second fully electronic, tubeless insulin pump available in the United States, Pivot is designed to make pump therapy simpler to learn and easier to live with. Its removable two-part design and 3 mL reservoir, intuitive interface, and flexible, wearable form factor support everyday activities, such as showering and sports, with no battery recharging required - all while maintaining clinical accuracy and connectivity.

"Reaching commercial availability is a transformational milestone that marks Modular Medical's transition from a development-stage company to a revenue-generating commercial business," said Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer of Modular Medical. "As only the second fully electronic tubeless pump on the U.S. market, Pivot is positioned to serve a large, underserved ‘almost-pumper' population. With first shipments beginning this week, we are focused on disciplined execution, as we scale adoption and seek to build long-term value for patients and shareholders."

Pivot is purpose-built for adults with diabetes on daily injections who have faced cost, complexity, and usability barriers with traditional pump systems. This group, which the Company calls the "almost-pumpers," represents an estimated 70% of insulin-dependent adults who remain on multiple daily injections, a multi-billion-dollar opportunity within the diabetes technology market.

Full commercial launch is expected to roll out in phases, initially targeting select high-volume endocrinology practices and expanding across multiple metropolitan markets by late 2026.

For more information on the Pivot system, visit the dedicated site: PivotPump.com and the YouTube Pivot Insulin Delivery System channel searchable @ModularMedical.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to convert patients to use its Pivot pump product, whether the Company will have initial users by June 30, 2026, successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, and general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company that is commercializing the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the Company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Its mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

Pivot is a trademark of Modular Medical in the United States. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

+1 (617) 399-1741

IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

ModularMedical@KSCA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

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