SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Modular Genetics, Inc. joins New American Industrial Alliance to Reindustrialize America

March 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modular Genetics, Inc. (Modular) a leading Industrial Biotechnology company, is pleased to announce that it has joined the New American Industrial Alliance (NAIA). Membership will accelerate execution of Modular’s plan to build and operate advanced biomanufacturing infrastructure in the USA.



NAIA is a multi-sector trade association dedicated to ensuring America is the techno-industrial leader of the world. The group consists of manufacturers, builders, investors, and policymakers bound by a shared commitment to reindustrialize America.

Modular has developed a proprietary process for converting corn sugar into renewable chemicals (surfactants) that have historically been manufactured from palm oil in Southeast Asia. “Biotechnology has the demonstrated power to transform supply chains, enabling us to move manufacturing from overseas to the USA,” said Modular’s CEO, Kevin Jarrell.

Modular has also used its technology to develop a bioprocess that will enable the USA to bring overseas production of a vital precursor for energetic materials back to the U.S. industrial base, see announcement published by the U.S. Department of War (DoW). “No single entity can accomplish our mission alone. NAIA is accelerating the reindustrialization of America by connecting manufacturers to Member Companies who supply World-class automation, AI powered decision-making tools, and more, positioning companies like Modular to build the World’s most advanced biomanufacturing facilities,” said Modular’s CEO, Kevin Jarrell.

“National security depends on industrial independence. Modular Genetics’ advanced biomanufacturing technology allows surfactants and munition precursors vital to our defense and economy to be produced domestically, lessening our reliance on volatile foreign imports. We are thrilled to welcome them as members in our shared efforts to rebuild and reindustrialize America.”-Micah D. Murphy, Senior Vice President, New America Industrial Alliance (NAIA).


Contacts

Kevin Jarrell, CEO
info@modulargenetics.com

Massachusetts Manufacturing
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Medicine Pill Treatment Seamless Vector Flat Pattern
Manufacturing
Novo Commits $506M To Repurpose Irish Plant for Oral Wegovy Production
March 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Aerial photo hotels in Denton, Texas
Manufacturing
Novartis Names Texas City as Location of Its 5th US Radiopharmaceutical Facility
February 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Roche tower in Basel, Switzerland
Manufacturing
Roche Seeks Antibiotic Partner as Rising Manufacturing Costs Drive Supply Rethink
February 24, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Manual worker with protective work gloves holding a yellow safety helmet on a yellow and orange background with copy space and reflections. Concept of workplace security.
Manufacturing
AbbVie Backs Obesity Push With $380M API Production Expansion Project in Illinois
February 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor