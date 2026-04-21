Moderna to Present at Upcoming Conferences in May 2026

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BofA Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference, on Tuesday, May 12th at 11:20am PT

RBC 2026 Global Healthcare Conference, on Tuesday, May 19th at 10:00 am ET

Bernstein's 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, Thursday, May 28th at 10:00am ET

A live webcast of each of these presentations will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com.

A replay of each webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Moderna Contacts

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

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