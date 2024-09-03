Moderna Receives Medicines And Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Authorization For Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Targeting SARS-COV-2 Variant JN.1

Approval follows recommendation from global public health bodies to develop JN.1 COVID-19 vaccines

At present, the JN.1 group of subvariants remain dominant in the UK

The updated vaccine will be available for eligible groups as part of the NHS autumn vaccination program, and will also be available to purchase privately in the UK for the first time

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA) today announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorized its updated COVID-19 vaccine targeting the JN.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Following the MHRA decision, doses will be available for eligible groups as part of the NHS autumn vaccination program, which is prioritized for use in people at greatest risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

For the first time in the UK, the updated vaccine, Spikevax® JN.1, will also be available to purchase privately for those who are not eligible for the NHS Autumn vaccination program. The updated vaccine will be available from high street pharmacies, occupational health providers, and private healthcare companies.

“As the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to evolve, COVID-19 continues to present a serious health risk. Updated vaccines targeting circulating strains play a vital role in helping to protect those most at risk from severe illness and hospitalization, alleviating strain on the NHS,” said Darius Hughes, UK General Manager of Moderna. “With today’s approval from the MHRA, we are pleased that our updated COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the UK public, both through the NHS autumn vaccination program, as well as being available to purchase privately for the first time.”

The approval follows guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC), which recommended that COVID-19 vaccines be updated to target the JN.1 family of Omicron subvariants for the 2024/25 vaccination campaign. At present, the JN.1 group of subvariants remain dominant in the UK.1

