SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
2 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a leading rare disease company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



  • Cantor 2026 Global Healthcare Conference: Wednesday, September 9, 2026
    • Company fireside chat starting at 10:55 a.m. ET
  • Citi’s 2026 Biopharma Back-to-School Conference: Thursday, September 10, 2026
    • Company fireside chat starting at 10:00 a.m. ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
    • Company fireside chat starting at 9:00 a.m. ET
  • Baird 2026 Global Healthcare Conference: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
  • Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
    • Company fireside starting at 10:45 a.m. ET

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Mirum’s corporate website. The archived webcasts will be available for replay.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) is a leading rare disease company with a global footprint of approved products and a broad pipeline of investigational medicines. Purpose-built to bring forward breakthrough medicines for people with overlooked conditions, Mirum focuses on rare liver and rare genetic diseases, where it has built deep expertise and strong connections to patient communities. The company’s commercial portfolio includes LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) for bile-acid synthesis disorders, and CTEXLI® (chenodiol) for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).

Mirum’s clinical-stage pipeline includes volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor in late-stage development for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), brelovitug, a fully human monoclonal antibody in late-stage development for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), zilurgisertib, an ALK2 inhibitor under regulatory review with the FDA for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), and MRM-3379, a PDE4D inhibitor being evaluated for Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

Mirum’s success is driven by a team dedicated to advancing high impact medicines through strategic development, disciplined execution and purposeful collaboration across the rare disease ecosystem. Learn more at www.mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Andrew McKibben
ir@mirumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Meredith Kiernan
media@mirumpharma.com

Northern California Events
Mirum Pharmaceuticals
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Creative concept of leadership and innovation with a glowing blue light bulb leading paper planes. Symbol of advanced technology, AI-driven strategy, and visionary direction in a digital future.
FDA
Biotech leaders call for streamlining of INDs as FDA’s TrialBlazer rolls out
August 3, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
chain which breaks under pressure with the back wall
Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes pipeline making ‘remarkable progress’ toward insulin independence
July 20, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Window cleaner using a squeegee to wash a window
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Anti-tau space begins to clarify as Biogen presents detailed data on antisense drug
July 15, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Man walking through a glowing upward arrow shaped doorway with light streaming in from the sky outside, hope, success, 3d render
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Tau-targeted Alzheimer’s treatments heat up while amyloid therapies persist
July 10, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney