Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a leading rare disease company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cantor 2026 Global Healthcare Conference : Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Company fireside chat starting at 10:55 a.m. ET

: Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Citi’s 2026 Biopharma Back-to-School Conference : Thursday, September 10, 2026 Company fireside chat starting at 10:00 a.m. ET

: Thursday, September 10, 2026 H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference : Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Company fireside chat starting at 9:00 a.m. ET

: Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Baird 2026 Global Healthcare Conference : Tuesday, September 15, 2026

: Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference : Wednesday, September 16, 2026 Company fireside starting at 10:45 a.m. ET

: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Mirum’s corporate website. The archived webcasts will be available for replay.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) is a leading rare disease company with a global footprint of approved products and a broad pipeline of investigational medicines. Purpose-built to bring forward breakthrough medicines for people with overlooked conditions, Mirum focuses on rare liver and rare genetic diseases, where it has built deep expertise and strong connections to patient communities. The company’s commercial portfolio includes LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) for bile-acid synthesis disorders, and CTEXLI® (chenodiol) for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).

Mirum’s clinical-stage pipeline includes volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor in late-stage development for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), brelovitug, a fully human monoclonal antibody in late-stage development for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), zilurgisertib, an ALK2 inhibitor under regulatory review with the FDA for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), and MRM-3379, a PDE4D inhibitor being evaluated for Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

Mirum’s success is driven by a team dedicated to advancing high impact medicines through strategic development, disciplined execution and purposeful collaboration across the rare disease ecosystem. Learn more at www.mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

Investor Contact:

Andrew McKibben

ir@mirumpharma.com

Media Contact:

Meredith Kiernan

media@mirumpharma.com