Mirion Medical to Debut New Solutions, Highlight Broad Radiopharma-Focused Portfolio at SNMMI Annual Meeting

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirion, a global leader in radiation safety, science, and medicine, announced today that its Mirion Medical group will showcase its portfolio of solutions designed to enable the radiopharma and theranostic fields at the 2025 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting, June 21-24, in New Orleans, Louisiana. New products from Capintec and Dosimetry Services will be introduced alongside innovations from the broader Mirion portfolio, including the ec2 Software suite and advances from Mirion Technologies.

Debuting at the 2025 SNMMI Annual Meeting

Graves Phantom from Capintec, a Mirion Medical company: The Graves Phantom is a groundbreaking, solution for enabling precise dosimetry in radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT). Designed as a 20-cm tissue-equivalent phantom, it supports the calibration of SPECT systems per radioisotope and allows for accurate sensitivity factor measurements under realistic scatter conditions, enabling reliable and reproducible RPT workflows.

Additional Featured Solutions from the Broader Mirion Portfolio

ec 2 Software Suite: ec 2 Software, a Mirion Medical company, provides software to simplify workflows, support regulatory compliance, and drive operational efficiency for stakeholders across the nuclear medicine, molecular imaging and radiopharmaceutical fields​​. Demonstrations for applications including BioTrax™ QMS, NMIS™, and BioRx™ will be available throughout the SNMMI Annual Meeting.

ec Software, a Mirion Medical company, provides software to simplify workflows, support regulatory compliance, and drive operational efficiency for stakeholders across the nuclear medicine, molecular imaging and radiopharmaceutical fields​​. Demonstrations for applications including BioTrax™ QMS, NMIS™, and BioRx™ will be available throughout the SNMMI Annual Meeting. Apex-Guard™ Software: From Mirion Technologies, the newest version of Apex-Guard software includes a robust impurity analysis feature and patent-pending algorithm for gamma spectroscopy measurements, which simplifies radioisotope production quality management, boosts confidence in radioisotope safety, and aids in regulatory compliance. The software integrates with BioTrax QMS, improving workflow efficiency and data integrity.

From Mirion Technologies, the newest version of Apex-Guard software includes a robust impurity analysis feature and patent-pending algorithm for gamma spectroscopy measurements, which simplifies radioisotope production quality management, boosts confidence in radioisotope safety, and aids in regulatory compliance. The software integrates with BioTrax QMS, improving workflow efficiency and data integrity. Portable and Mobile Radiation Monitoring: New solutions from Mirion Technologies include the CSPevo® Probe and RDS-Med™ Survey Meter for comprehensive, portable radiation survey monitoring and the IC3™ Portable Ion Chamber Survey Meter for measuring gamma, beta and X-ray radiation. In addition, the iCAM™ Mobile Alpha/Beta Particulate Monitor for reliable monitoring of airborne activity will be on hand.

“As the nuclear medicine and molecular imaging landscape evolves, Mirion is committed to leveraging our deep expertise in ionizing radiation to serve our customers and ensure safe, efficient operations at every step,” said Luis Rivera, Executive Vice President of Mirion Medical. “From research to production to patient care, Mirion Medical and Mirion Technologies alike are developing solutions to drive higher quality. We look forward to demonstrating how these solutions can shape a more connected future.”

Commitment to Patient Care and Safety

Mirion Medical is a proud sponsor of the SNMMI 2025 Patient Education Day, contributing educational resources and insights on radiation safety. This sponsorship reflects Mirion's commitment to patient education and awareness, ensuring that patients and their families are well-informed about the benefits of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging.

About Mirion

Mirion is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. The Mirion Technologies group is committed to powering advancements in nuclear energy through proven radiation safety technologies and expertise. The Mirion Medical group is focused on improving quality in cancer care through its broad range of solutions that enhance delivery and ensure safety across the medical landscape. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,800 people and operates in 12 countries.

